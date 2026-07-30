Liviniti Renews HITRUST i1 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection

HITRUST Certification validates Liviniti is meeting rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance.

NATCHITOCHES, La., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liviniti, a national leader in PBM transparency and prescription drug savings, today announced it has successfully renewed its HITRUST i1 Certification for information security. Platforms with HITRUST certification include the Liviniti client portal, member portal and claims platform.

HITRUST i1 certification demonstrates that Liviniti has met requirements defined by a cybersecurity assurance leader, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.

John Pramik, Chief Technology Officer

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance and certification backed by HITRUST's Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO and OWASP.

"As cybersecurity expectations rise, our stakeholders expect credible, validated assurance," says John Pramik, Chief Technology Officer, Liviniti. "HITRUST Certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk and maintaining the trust of those we serve. Our renewal confirms that Liviniti continues to meet the highest standards for safeguarding sensitive healthcare information."

"The HITRUST i1 Certification is an important benchmark for cyber-aware organizations such as Liviniti," says Ryan Patrick, EVP of TPRM Customer Solutions at HITRUST. "Earning HITRUST Certification reflects not only the effective implementation of security controls, but also the organization's commitment to maintaining operational maturity across its cybersecurity program. We congratulate Liviniti on this significant achievement."

About Liviniti

Liviniti was founded on a bold idea to bring a transparent business model to employers seeking a better way to manage rising drug costs. Built on a commitment to transparency that challenged the traditional PBM approach, today the company is an industry-leading PBM known for doing things differently. Serving more than one million people, the company's dramatic growth is a testament to the success of its pass-through pricing model that delivers meaningful savings. Powerful digital tools support an unprecedented level of transparency and give real-time visibility into pharmacy benefits to enable smarter, faster decisions. Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to a wide range of self-insured organizations across all 50 states including employers, TPAs, state and local government, hospitals and health systems and more. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea Hird, Chief Marketing Officer

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SOURCE Liviniti