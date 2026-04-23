Liviniti SVP, Coley Norman, Named Customer Service Executive of the Year

Business Intelligence Group recognizes leaders on the frontline of client satisfaction

NATCHITOCHES, La., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coley Norman, SVP, Liviniti, has been honored with an Excellence in Customer Service Award by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG), a global organization that recognizes outstanding achievement across business disciplines. Named Executive of the Year, the award recognizes Coley's impact as leader of the Liviniti Client Experience Team.

Everything we achieve begins with teamwork and a focus on the client. Post this BIG Award Logo Coley Norman, SVP of Client Experience

"This award is meaningful because it highlights what our entire team values most – exceptional client experiences and results," Coley explains. "Everything we achieve begins with teamwork and a focus on the client. We listen, respond with intentionality and consistently deliver strategic solutions that drive pharmacy plan savings and better health outcomes. I am honored to receive this award which reflects the commitment of our team to deliver the highest level of service to each of our clients."

Fueled by modern technology, advanced analytics and a focus on real-time data, the Liviniti team ensures that clients have the guidance and insights they need to make critical decisions about their pharmacy plans.

"Having recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of our company's founding, we deeply appreciate the trust and confidence of our clients to serve as their PBM," says LeAnn Boyd, CEO. "Coley Norman and his team are devoted to building lasting relationships with clients, brokers and consultants. They understand that outstanding experiences are not accidental, but rather the result of thoughtful, deliberate efforts in every interaction, project and partnership."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards honor the companies, products, teams, and individuals delivering measurable, human-centered customer experiences in the rapidly evolving service landscape. This year's program attracted nominations from organizations across more than 20 industries worldwide, evaluated by a panel of experienced business executives using objective scoring benchmarks.

"Coley Norman is operating in a sector where the customer experience is measured in people's access to the medications they need," says Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "Leading the Liviniti Client Experience team with high stakes attached to every outcome is a responsibility that this recognition acknowledges."

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

About the Excellence in Customer Service Awards

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards recognize the companies, teams, and individuals who set the standard for what customer service can deliver when it is resourced, led, and measured with intention. Established by the Business Intelligence Group, the program evaluates performance across award categories including Organization of the Year, Transformation of the Year, Technology of the Year, Team of the Year, Outsource Partner of the Year, Manager of the Year, Front-Line Pro of the Year, and Executive of the Year – spanning every major industry segment and organizational size. Judged by experienced business executives who provide detailed scoring and transparent feedback, the awards honor those who demonstrate that exceptional customer service is a measurable, repeatable, and commercially significant discipline.

Media Contact:

Andrea Hird, Chief Marketing Officer

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SOURCE Liviniti