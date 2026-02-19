Liviniti Promotes In-depth Understanding of PBM Transparency

Continuing education webinar explores market dynamics, PBM transparency and fiduciary duty

NATCHITOCHES, La., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the complex pharmacy benefits landscape, healthcare consultants, brokers and benefit decision makers appreciate clear and current perspectives that help them understand and evaluate fiduciary risk associated with their pharmacy benefit plans. Liviniti highlights fiduciary compliance in its complimentary webinar, "Transparent Pharmacy Benefits in the Modern Insurance Industry," which includes a CEU credit for completion. Insights from subject matter experts cover strategies to minimize fiduciary risk, while shining a light on various pharmacy benefit models.

Steven T. Boyd, EVP Business Development, Liviniti

The webinar illustrates how a transparent PBM supports informed decisions, ongoing oversight requirements, and ethical, efficient financial operations – all vital aspects of fiduciary duty. Provided at no charge, the one-hour session covers differences between PBM models and how they relate to risks of litigation, penalties and reputational harm. The discussion includes techniques and resources to assess value in PBM business models across the industry.

Leading the discussion are Steven T. Boyd, PharmD, Liviniti EVP and Cathy Fladeland, Sr. Director. Both have extensive experience in the PBM and broker space with deep knowledge of market dynamics, business models and methodologies to promote transparency and dial back fiduciary exposure in today's litigious environment.

"Our purpose with the webinar is to equip benefits professionals with the detailed knowledge they need to confidently guide clients toward cost-effective PBM solutions that reduce fiduciary risk," Steve explains. "In-depth knowledge elevates their advisory role in today's competitive market, supporting well-informed recommendations that enable brokers and consultants to provide thoughtful solutions that help protect their clients."

A longtime advocate for full PBM transparency, Liviniti and its leaders are passionate about healthcare, and dedicated to changing the way prescription drugs are priced and pharmacy benefits administered. The CEU offered through this timely webinar acknowledges completion of the program, demonstrates proficiency in understanding the differences across various PBM models and illustrates comprehension of elements that can lead to increased fiduciary risk. The webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, February 25 at 11 am CT. Register for the webinar.

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

