Liviniti Client Experience Team Receives 2026 Globee® Excellence Award

Industry-leading, transparent PBM places a high priority on client relationships and results

NATCHITOCHES, La., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liviniti is honored to be named a winner in the 13th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Excellence, an international program that recognizes business achievements across industries. Named a Silver Globee winner in the category of Customer Support Team Achievement, the Client Experience Team is recognized for its accomplishments in driving strong relationships, enterprise-wide collaboration and measurable results.

2026 Globee Award for Excellence LeAnn Boyd, CEO

Liviniti joins some of the best-known businesses in the nation among this year's Globee Excellence winners, including IBM Corporation, Tyson Group, Nu Skin, Allstate, Honda Motor Co., AT&T Services, Walmart Global Tech, and others.

Coley Norman, SVP, a 20+ year healthcare veteran, leads the Liviniti Client Experience Team. "A service is something one receives, but an experience is something that one remembers," he explains. "I am proud of our team and their dedication to client satisfaction, confidence and trust. We collaborate to move the needle on all levels, including a commitment to rely less on email communication, and more on voice and face-to-face relationship building. Our team ensures that client needs are heard and understood, and results delivered."

LeAnn Boyd, Liviniti CEO adds, "Our Client Experience professionals consistently go above and beyond, delivering exceptional results across multiple dimensions of service, communication and strategy. This team has high impact and sets the standard for excellence in the PBM industry."

The consultative approach the Client Experience Team deploys is fueled by modern technology, advanced analytics and a focus on real-time data to ensure clients have access to the insights and guidance they need to make critical decisions about their pharmacy plans. The team embraces accountability with a commitment to training, mentoring and teamwork to deliver a best-in-class client experience.

Globee awards are assessed and scored by a select group of judges using a data-driven evaluation framework, with input from experienced professionals and industry experts worldwide. "Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their achievements across diverse areas of business and industry," says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "Their work reflects a commitment to excellence and continued progress across organizations worldwide."

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, our name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organize 10 awards programs that recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. These include programs focused on business, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, leadership, innovation, customer excellence, technology, and more. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea Hird, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Liviniti