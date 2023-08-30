Liviri Launches Independent E-Grocer Grant Program

Liviri, the leading innovator in reusable packaging solutions, opens submissions for grant program to award an independent grocer with resources to increase operational efficiency of their click-n-collect program.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Liviri is launching its first-ever e-grocer grant program – an initiative that will award resources to an independent grocer Liviri is committed to supporting grocers in driving operational excellence and optimizing supply chain management for the ever-evolving eGrocery sector. To apply, grocers can submit an application here: https://cloud.email.liviri.com/egrocer-grant.

"Liviri's primary focus is to innovate solutions for grocery delivery and pick-up processes that are efficient, cost-effective and advance the evolution of the industry," said Liviri General Manager Ken Longval. "We understand that implementing and optimizing these programs can be a challenge for independent grocers and we are launching this program to provide support in taking their efforts to the next level."

The application process: The 2023 Liviri e-Grocer Grant Program submissions will be accepted from August 30 to September 29, 2023. Entry criteria for applicants include:

  • Must be an independent grocer with three or fewer locations.
  • Must demonstrate an e-grocery delivery process that is already in place/in progress.
  • Must show a strong need to increase operational efficiency in the current process.

The prizes: The total prize value is over $7,000, which includes:

  • $5,000 cash prize (intended to help cover costs to build up tech platforms, freezers, fridges, and training)
  • 12 Liviri Sprint50 Insulated Totes
  • Sprint50 Ice Packs and Dividers
  • 2 Picking Carts

Liviri Sprint is a line of durable, reusable totes that helps grocers and produce shippers with staging and delivery. High-performance insulation provides flexible options for chilled storage, keeping contents in the safe temp zone for 12+ hours and reducing the need for onsite and in-transit refrigeration. The products also help eliminate wasteful single-use packaging for a more sustainable last-mile solution.

Stay tuned for the updates on the program and a winner announcement on Liviri's website and LinkedIn.

About Liviri
Liviri is the leading innovator of reusable packaging solutions for thermal performance, operational efficiency and cost-effective scalability. Launched in 2019, and developed alongside leading nationwide shippers, Liviri's startup strength stems from an Otter Products DNA rooted in protective case designs and thermal performance innovations. We offer the whole eGrocery package through our family of reusable, thermally protective totes and icepacks that provide durable, sustainable solutions to pick, pack, stage and deliver online grocery orders. For more information, visit www.Liviri.com.

SOURCE Liviri

