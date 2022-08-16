Liviri Named Winner of Food Logistics' 2022 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award

Award celebrates innovations in food and beverages industry

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named the Liviri Sprint series as a winner of this year's Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award. This award recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry.

Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named the Liviri Sprint series as a winner of this year’s Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award. The Liviri Sprint series is designed for grocers, specialty food companies and produce shippers to provide durable, sustainable insulated totes for e-grocery pickup, micro-fulfillment and last-mile delivery.

The Liviri Sprint series is designed for grocers, specialty food companies and produce shippers to provide durable, sustainable insulated totes for e-grocery pickup, micro-fulfillment and last-mile delivery. Its high-performance, reusable design reduces the need for chilled storage space or refrigerated trucks. By keeping perishables in the safe temperature zone for 12+ hours, Liviri Sprint eliminates wasteful single-use packaging, delivering a more sustainable cold chain solution for the grocery industry.

"These past 18 months have been so challenging for U.S. supply chains. It's the continuous bottlenecks that require fleets to re-tool and pivot accordingly. But, it's the drivers, the fleet, the warehouses and software/technologies that really keep today's supply chains in line," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These 3PLs and cold storage providers have collaborated on all facets of their operations to achieve full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability. Now is the time to honor and celebrate those companies making magic happen behind the frontlines."

"Each day, our team is dedicated to challenging the status quo and eliminating unnecessary waste of materials and resources within the global cold food supply chain industry with our innovative products," said Chuck Kukic, general manager of Liviri. "We are proud to receive this award as it's a recognition of our efforts to collaborate with our customers directly to help them evolve their own needs in providing a more efficient and sustainable solution."

Liviri is the leading innovator of sustainable packaging solutions for thermal performance, operational efficiency and cost-effective scalability. Backed by Otter Products' 20+ years of industry leading innovations, Liviri containers and totes undergo extensive thermal testing to ensure the highest quality temperature performance and protection across staging and shipping use cases. For more information on Liviri, or to find out more about the Liviri Sprint series, visit Liviri.com .

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' August 2022 print issue as well as online at www.FoodLogistics.com. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics' awards.

About Liviri:

Liviri is the leading innovator of sustainable packaging solutions for thermal performance, operational efficiency, and cost-effective scalability. We offer the whole package through our family of reusable, thermally protective containers that provide durable, sustainable, and reliable transport solutions for everything from staging chilled groceries for pickup, to sending fine wine in any season, to temperature-critical biologics.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

SOURCE Liviri