Livly and Amenify Announce Partnership to bring Amenities to Multi-Family Buildings Across the U.S.

While many buildings are navigating the various phases of re-entry due to the pandemic, amenity services are at an all-time high. Residents are now working from home and looking for ways to access services at their convenience. On-site amenities instantly add value and a sense of luxury to any property. Through its technology platform, Amenify manages service professionals for:

Cleaning

Chores

Laundry

Dog walking

Private meal delivery

Best in-class house cleaning and chores companies also appeal to the budget-minded consumer because it removes the need and cost of bidding out multiple providers. "Our goal is to streamline the resident experience with amenities, and that means integrating with industry leaders for tenant platforms; property management groups are most excited about the release of our new dedicated chef vertical," says Everett Lynn, CEO of Amenify. Managers have found this service to be an impactful amenity to highlight during tours, using it as a competitive advantage over other communities. "This partnership will allow us to meld utility features like payments & maintenance with experiential services like house cleaning and meal delivery onto a single platform, creating the future of resident experience," says Brian Duggan, Co-CEO of Livly.

About Livly:

Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment communications by developing innovative applications for the multi-family industry. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly's team built their careers in the real estate, development, technology, and design industries. Livly's mobile and web applications offer a one-stop-shop for property management tasks and resident experience. For more information please visit: www.livly.io

About Amenify:

Amenify is a real estate technology platform that powers convenient in-home services for apartment communities. Residents benefit from dedicated teams for housekeeping, chores, dog walking, and private meal delivery – with centralized concierge support. Owners and operators rely on Amenify to create unique value, demand, and retention at their properties by offering quality professional service providers and a positive, differentiated resident user experience.

For more information about Amenify, please visit: www.amenify.com

