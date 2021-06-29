Livly and Circuit Partner to Provide Fitness & Events Activations in Multifamily Across the U.S.

With the Livly & Circuit partnership, apartment residents can now easily book classes, events, and more via their app. Tweet this

"Over the last year, many Americans have seen their home increasingly become the center of daily life. As this shift continues, apartment owner-operators and property managers are increasingly prioritizing amenities and daily programming that can engage their residents and create a sense of belonging at their properties," said Circuit President, Jason Deppen. "Partnering with Livly will enable us to reach more apartment households than ever before while providing a unique one-stop-shop experience for property managers and residents."

Brian Duggan, Co-CEO of Livly added, "We are very excited for this partnership as our clients and their residents will now have instant access to full-service fitness & social events programs from the best providers. Circuit's focus on fitness, personal training, and events is a significant value-add for our properties."

Through this partnership, residents living in Livly and Circuit communities can easily book fitness classes, personal training, events, and more. Circuit's system ensures the optimal experience for residents and all talent professionals are thoroughly vetted, background-checked, and fully insured and bonded.

Founded in 2016, Circuit's platform serves more than 100,000 units of apartment and condominium developments and active adult communities, as well as millions of square feet of office buildings and other venues in 24 states across the U.S. The company has formed partnerships with numerous leading real estate developers and property management companies, including Bozzuto, Lincoln, UDR, and Greystar.

About Livly:

Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment living & powering communities across the globe. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly has built the first unified enterprise-grade operating system tailored specifically for residential properties. The Livly operating system serves as the remote control for apartment living, connecting residents, guests, staff, and vendors with state-of-the-art software, access controls, services, and comprehensive data analytics.

About Circuit:

Circuit is the nation's premier tech-enabled amenities provider designed specifically for residential and commercial communities. The one-stop platform allows for easy and efficient enhancements of properties by offering a comprehensive suite of amenities curated from local talent and vendors. These community offerings include on-site and virtual fitness and wellness programs, communal events, full-service activation, and more.

