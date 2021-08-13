Livly and Gopuff Partner to Provide Delivery of Everyday Essentials to Livly Residents in Minutes

Through the partnership, Livly residents will enjoy a $0 delivery fee on Gopuff orders and gain early access to new products on the platform. Gopuff leverages a hyperlocal network of micro-fulfillment centers to deliver everyday essentials to customers in more than 850 U.S. cities. The platform serves as a go-to solution for thousands of products like quick meals and snacks, over-the-counter medicine, cleaning supplies, baby and pet products, and in select markets, alcohol, available to individuals aged 21+.

Added Alex Samoylovich, Co-CEO of Livly, "Partnering with Gopuff is yet another way we can differentiate our properties while providing value and convenience to our residents. The experiences Livly and Gopuff are providing will have a massive long-term impact on the way multifamily dwellers consume everyday essentials from the comfort of their home. We are providing an unmatched and convenient experience for everyday home shopping through this partnership."

About Livly:

Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment living & powering communities across the globe. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly has built the first unified enterprise-grade operating system tailored specifically for residential properties. The Livly operating system serves as the remote control for apartment living, connecting residents, guests, staff, and vendors with state-of-the-art software, access controls, services, and comprehensive data analytics.

With an ever-evolving client-driven tech stack and an inclusive approach to industry partnerships, Livly is quickly establishing itself as the market leading resident experience operating system.

For more information about Livly, please visit www.livly.io

