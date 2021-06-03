Livly and Spruce Partner to Reimagine Home Services for Multifamily Family Properties Across the U.S.

Spruce provides a one-of-a-kind, three-sided marketplace for residents, property managers, and vendors alike. For residents, Spruce reduces the burden of shopping for home services on different platforms while ensuring premium vendor and service standards. For property managers, Spruce reduces the growing burden of managing different providers and provides trust and oversight for the entire property. For local businesses, Spruce helps entrepreneurs grow healthy and vibrant companies that can compete in the modern economy.

As residents spend more of their time at home, the demand for lifestyle services is booming. From cleaning to doing chores to keeping up with laundry and pet care, managing it all can be overwhelming.

"Our goal is to simplify and elevate the experience for all involved and use efficiency gains from customer density to make services more accessible; we see our partnership with Livly as a crucial step in accomplishing this," says Ben Johnson, Founder & CEO of Spruce.

Brian Duggan, Co-CEO of Livly added, "Welcoming Spruce into the Livly Operating System is a win for all of our mutual clients. Residents will enjoy a native, modern experience for traditional Livly features like paying rent, maintenance tickets, and amenity reservations, all while benefiting from best-in-class lifestyle services from Spruce at their fingertips. Managers and residents also have oversight into all the activity through our integration."

Through this partnership, residents living in communities with Livly and Spruce can easily book services, including housecleaning, chores, pet care, laundry, and more. Spruce's proprietary workflow management system ensures the optimal service experience for residents. All service pros are thoroughly vetted, background-checked, and fully insured and bonded, and Spruce tightly manages training to ensure that services are of the highest quality.

It's been shown that when executed with care, integrated services are a key differentiator for managers looking to improve resident retention. According to an internal review of Spruce data, residents who purchase two or more services have a renewal rate of 81.4 percent. The renewal rate for residents who purchase more than 20 hotel-like services jumps to nearly 90 percent, far above the industry average of just more than 52 percent.

About Livly:

Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment communications by developing innovative applications for the multifamily industry. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly's team built their careers in the real estate, development, technology, and design industries. Livly's mobile and web applications offer a one-stop-shop for property management tasks and resident experience. For more information please visit: www.livly.io

About Spruce:

Spruce is a real estate technology platform that powers convenient lifestyle services for apartment communities nationwide. Their vision is to provide residents "freedom from obligations so that residents can pursue their inspirations". Spruce services some of the largest property management companies in the country creating unique value at the properties they serve.

For more information about Spruce, please visit: www.getspruce.com

