Livly Announces Partnership with The Related Group to Enhance the Digital Environment for Multifamily Living

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Livly, the creator of the operating system for physical spaces, in partnership with The Related Group, one of the nation's foremost residential developers, announced Livly's first platform integration outside the Chicago multifamily rental market, to renters and property managers in Florida and Georgia. This launch ushers in a new standard of living in both scale and service for multifamily living – advancing Livly into the next phase of strategic growth and enhancing Related's commitment to exceptional service.

Livly's end-to-end rental experience platform is now active in over 3,000 units across Florida and Georgia. Residents at these properties, and their respective property managers, can leverage Livly's combination of resident experience technology and property management services to optimize their day-to-day experiences.

With today's launch, Livly also introduces Livly Resident and Livly Hub to enhance the human-centric digital journey that unifies tenants with property management and staff. Livly Resident gives tenants access to Livly's mobile technology services that make renting easier, including a portal for seamless digital move-in, rent payment, package management, maintenance requests, and on-demand services like dog walking, house cleaning, laundry, dry-cleaning and more. Livly Hub is a centralized communication portal for property management and staff, enabling coordination through a modern, persistent chat messaging experience. It also provides a central data source for property managers to facilitate move-in, record notes on resident-interactions, and audit insurance policies.

"Related's ability to deliver an unmatched resident experience has always set us apart, and Livly's technology allows us to take things to the next level," said Matt Allen, COO for Related. "This platform gives each renter total control of all facets of their unit, starting from the moment they sign their lease. The ability to pay rent, schedule a dogwalker or countless other options on a single, easy-to-use app is a game changer, especially among today's consumers who prioritizes simplicity and convenience above all else."

"Together with The Related Group, we are positioned to continue leading the transformation of multifamily living," said Alex Samoylovich, Founder and Co-CEO of Livly. "Today's launch is another opportunity for us to bring joy back to the renter experience, while creating value as well as a positive reputation back to property owners and managers."

About Livly

Livly focuses on creating value for property owners and managers through a unified platform, while renters receive a one-stop and seamless digital rental experience. Livly's founders built their careers in the real estate, development, technology and design industries, which brings property owner, manager and tenant-centric mindsets to the table, looking to find a sustainable solution to manage daily pain points and redefine the multi-family rental experience. For more information please visit: www.livly.io.

About The Related Group

Established in 1979, The Related Group is Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates. Since its inception, the privately held company has built, rehabilitated and managed over 100,000 condominium, rental and commercial units. The firm is one of the largest Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States with a development portfolio in excess of $40 billion in 40 years.

The Related Group has earned international status for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, market-rate rentals, mixed-use centers and affordable properties – often in emerging neighborhoods that impact the lives of all demographics. The Related Group has redefined real estate by diversifying both its products and buyers, expanding internationally while also sponsoring public art installations that enhance cities' global culture and streetscapes.

TIME Magazine named Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Related Group, Jorge Pérez, one of the top 25 most influential Hispanics in the United States. Currently, The Related Group has over 70 projects in varying phases of development, led by Vice Chairman Adolfo Henriques, Chief Operating Officer Matt Allen and three division presidents: Carlos Rosso, President of Related Condominium; Steve Patterson, President of Related Development; and Albert Milo, President of Related Urban Development.

