Livly expands United States footprint in new portfolio deal with Becovic
Livly, Inc. announces portfolio-wide partnership with Becovic, a vertically integrated real estate company headquartered in Chicago.
Sep 13, 2021, 15:41 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livly, Inc ("Livly") the Chicago-based technology company bringing a unified operating system to multifamily residential properties, today announced the launch of its new partnership with Becovic. The two companies will partner on the launch of the Livly digital platform within Becovic's portfolio of over 2,000 multifamily units.
"We couldn't be more excited to expand alongside Becovic, advancing our footprint in the Midwest with a leading independent owner and operator of multifamily properties, " said Alex Samoylovich, Co-CEO of Livly. "Partnering with a fellow Chicago-based company makes perfect sense for us as we seek to advance our market leading position in the Midwest and beyond."
Livly's comprehensive suite of multifamily tools is the perfect fit for Becovic as it looks to provide the premier resident living experience.
"Coming out of the pandemic, we decided to double down on improving our resident experience by offering a platform to build more communication and community amongst our residents," said Sal Becovic, President at Becovic. "We are excited to unveil this offering to our residents."
Livly will be made available for immediate release throughout Becovic's portfolio.
About Becovic
Since 1973, the Becovic family has invested in multifamily properties throughout the northside of Chicago. The Becovic portfolio today has over 2,000 apartment units spanning numerous Chicago neighborhoods and in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As long-term owners with a hyper-local pulse on each community's values, needs and dreams, Becovic is dedicated to fostering diversity, integrity, beauty, and vitality in the neighborhoods where they own and manage. This is achieved through continuously investing in their buildings and improving residents' homes and lives.
Learn more about Becovic at www.Becovic.com
About Livly, Inc.
Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment living & powering communities across the globe. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly has built the first unified enterprise-grade operating system tailored specifically for residential properties. The Livly operating system serves as the remote control for apartment living, connecting residents, guests, staff, and vendors with state-of-the-art software, access controls, services, and comprehensive data analytics.
With an ever-evolving client-driven tech stack and an inclusive approach to industry partnerships, Livly is quickly establishing itself as the market leading resident experience operating system.
For more information about Livly, please visit www.livly.io
Contact: Radhika Sen, [email protected]
SOURCE Livly
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article