Livly Hires Multifamily Industry Veterans Jon Wyant and Greg Toomey to Support Sales Expansion

In his new position as Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Livly, Jon Wyant will oversee Livly's sales organization and help implement initiatives to optimize the sales process for the team, alongside Vice President of Business Development, Devin Wirt. Wyant comes directly from Alfred as their Vice President of Real Estate Growth. Prior to Alfred, Wyant served as the Head of Sales at hOp Life from 2019 to 2021, Director and Vice President of Property Management Channel and Vice President of Property Management Sales at Updater for over 3 years, and Vice President of Sales at Entrata for three years beginning in 2013. Wyant's background education includes General Sales, Merchandising and Related Marketing Operations from Ohio State University and Miami University.

Greg Toomey will be joining Livly as a National Sales Executive. Toomey will be responsible for identifying and nurturing new and existing multifamily clients who can benefit from Livly's robust AI-driven property management solution. In his prior roles, Toomey led sales for the past year at Alfred as their Director of Real Estate Growth, and the Regional Vice President of Sales at hOp Life for two and a half years prior to that. Toomey also led Updater from 2016 - 2019 in the Atlanta Southeast region as a Regional Vice President and spent over two and a half years as a Regional Vice President with Entrata from 2013 - 2016. Toomey graduated from Southern Mississippi University.

"We couldn't be more honored to have both Jon and Greg join our team," said Founder and Co-CEO Alex Samoylovich. "They both have incredible track records of success working together in multifamily across major industry players. We look forward to working closely with them both as we continue to reimagine the future of resident experience."

About Livly, Inc.

Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment living and powering communities across the globe. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly has built the first unified enterprise-grade operating system tailored specifically for residential properties. The AI-powered Livly operating system serves as the remote control for apartment living, connecting residents, guests, staff, and vendors with state-of-the-art software, access controls, services, and robust data analytics. For more information about Livly, please visit www.livly.io.

