Livongo Appoints Boston Children's Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Sandra L. Fenwick, to its Board of Directors

Since being named Chief Executive Officer of Boston Children's Hospital in 2013, Ms. Fenwick has led the nation's foremost independent pediatric hospital and the world's leading center of pediatric medical and health research. She has been a driving force to improve the effectiveness and efficacy of the care provided at Boston Children's, while at the same time reducing the cost of care. Ms. Fenwick joined Boston Children's in 1999 as Senior Vice President and was appointed Chief Operating Officer that year. She was named President in 2008 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2013. Boston Children's is a Harvard teaching hospital with more than $2.6 billion of annual revenue including $385 million of research funding. Boston Children's has 1,600 physicians, trains more than 1,000 residents and fellows annually, and has more than 12,000 employees.

"Sandi has been a true thought leader and champion for advancements in pediatric care and finding new ways to expand access to preventive care including asthma, obesity and mental health," said Livongo Founder and Executive Chairman Glen Tullman. "By implementing an innovative business model, Sandi has built one of the highest quality-of-care settings in the country today. Livongo will leverage her deep experience and commitment as we continue to grow our Board of Directors."

"I am excited to join Livongo's Board of Directors and begin working with its industry-leading management team as they help make it easier for people with chronic and behavioral health conditions to stay healthy," said Ms. Fenwick. "I admire Livongo's innovative approach to moving care outside the four walls of the hospital and physician's office to a digitally enabled model. It's where healthcare is heading, and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

Ms. Fenwick currently serves on the boards of directors of Harvard's Wyss Institute for Biologically-inspired Engineering, Children's Hospital Association, Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, CRICO, Ltd., Massachusetts Digital Health Council, and Boston Children's Hospital. She is also a member of the Massachusetts Women's Forum and Women Corporate Directors/Boston. She holds a Bachelor's degree from Simmons College with distinction and a Master's in Public Health degree in Health Services Administration from the University of Texas School of Public Health. She has received numerous awards and honorary degrees for her contributions to healthcare.

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the new category of Applied Health Signals to silence Noisy Healthcare. Our team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

