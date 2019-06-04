Livongo Appoints Karen L. Daniel to Board of Directors to Lead Audit Committee

Ms. Daniel joined Black & Veatch Corporation, an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in energy, water, telecommunications and government services, in 1992 and retired in July 2018. Ms. Daniel led the global financial and technology solutions groups, that included treasury, tax, accounting, financial reporting, budgeting, technology operations development, and management of technology service partners. During her tenure, the company grew to more than 12,000 employees and $3.6 billion of annual revenue.

"Karen is a seasoned financial leader who brings valuable experience building and scaling great companies," said Livongo Founder and Executive Chairman Glen Tullman. "This is another exciting step for Livongo as we add additional capability and independent directors to our Board."

Ms. Daniel currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Commerce Bancshares Inc., Snap-On Tools, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City. She is also the past Chairwoman of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Northwest Missouri State University and a Master of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

"I am extremely excited to join the Livongo Board of Directors and support the mission to transform the healthcare experience for people living with chronic and behavioral health conditions," said Ms. Daniel. "Similar to many Livongo employees and Board members, I too have loved ones who live with chronic conditions and have witnessed firsthand their struggle to navigate the current system, which is confusing, complex, and costly. Livongo's consumer-first approach is not only driving greater Member satisfaction but has also demonstrated positive clinical outcomes and measurable and meaningful cost savings, which I particularly value as a former Chief Financial Officer."

