Livongo Becomes First Comprehensive Diabetes Offering to Add Abbott's FreeStyle® Libre Pro System to Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Livongo Health, the leading consumer digital health company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced that it will be the first comprehensive offering for people with diabetes to integrate continuous glucose data from Abbott's FreeStyle® Libre Pro System, a revolutionary continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for healthcare professionals.

Livongo for Diabetes drives behavior change through a combination of consumer health technology, personalized recommendations and real-time support at the point of impact. Through this collaboration, Livongo will offer, where appropriate and prescribed, the FreeStyle Libre Pro System to its members with diabetes. This will provide members with a visual snapshot of their glucose data, known as the Ambulatory Glucose Profile (AGP), offering a clearer overview of not only glucose levels, but also patterns and trends within those levels. Members also may request the AGP be shared with their personal physicians. This information allows doctors and people with diabetes to make better, personal treatment decisions.

"Incorporating glucose data from the FreeStyle Libre Pro will enhance the Livongo member experience by providing personalized insights to influence behavior," said Dr. Jennifer Schneider, Chief Medical Officer at Livongo. "Teaming up with Abbott supports our efforts to leverage valuable data across the healthcare ecosystem, so that our members receive the right information, tools and support when they need it most."

In order to start using the system, a healthcare professional will apply the FreeStyle Libre Pro sensor on the back of the Livongo members' upper arm. The sensor will remain in place for up to 14 days, continuously measuring glucose in interstitial fluid and recording glucose levels every 15 minutes - capturing a complete glycemic profile that informs the AGP.

"At Abbott, we are revolutionizing glucose monitoring with technology that provides insightful, actionable information that allows people to make more informed decisions about their health," said Jared Watkin, senior vice president, Diabetes Care, Abbott. "By integrating our expertise with Livongo's approach to chronic-condition management, we are further empowering people with diabetes to live healthier lives."

In the USA, 1 in 11 people have diabetes, costing the healthcare system more than $150 billion annually. For these individuals, maintaining blood glucose in the normal range (80–180 mg/dL) is a critical part of reducing emergency department visits, hospitalizations, renal failure and other costly complications of diabetes. A recent survey of 1,527 people with type 2 diabetes found that 40 percent do not test glucose levels as frequently as recommended by their health-care professionals.

About Livongo Health



Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives. We make it easier for people to stay healthy, starting with our diabetes prevention, and diabetes and hypertension offerings, by driving behavior change through the combination of consumer health technology, personalized recommendations, and real-time support at the point of impact. Powered by advanced data science, we create personalized experiences for our members, so they receive the right information, tools, and support, at the right time. Our approach is leading to better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a better experience for people with chronic conditions and their care team of family, friends, and medical professionals.

Livongo signature offerings include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, and Livongo Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), powered by Retrofit. Livongo's objective is to serve the whole person, addressing each of their chronic conditions on a single platform, creating a truly seamless experience. Using reinforcement learning, Livongo can understand the personal health narrative of each member and offer real-time recommendations that are tailored to each person's unique health experience. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com.

References

Łuczyński W, Głowińska-Olszewska B, Bossowski A. Empowerment in the Treatment of Diabetes and Obesity. Journal of Diabetes Research. 2016;2016:5671492. doi:10.1155/2016/5671492. A. Menke, S. Casagrande, L. Geiss, and C. C. Cowie, "Prevalence of and trends in diabetes among adults in the United States , 1988-2012," JAMA, vol. 314, no. 10, pp. 1021–1029, 2015. American Diabetes Association, "Economic costs of diabetes in the U.S. in 2012," Diabetes care, vol. 36, no. 4, pp. 1033–1046, 2013. C. W. Hunt, "Technology and diabetes self-management: an integrative review," World Journal of Diabetes, vol. 6, no. 2, pp. 225–233, 2015. American Diabetes Association, "Standards of medical care in diabetes—2015: summary of revisions," Diabetes Care, vol. 38, Supplement 1, pp. S4–S4, 2015. R. Ziegler, B. Heidtmann, D. Hilgard et al., "Frequency of SMBG correlates with HbA1c and acute complications in children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes," Pediatric Diabetes, vol. 12, no. 1, pp. 11–17, 2011. S. Allemann, C. Houriet, P. Diem, and C. Stettler, "Self-monitoring of blood glucose in non-insulin treated patients with type 2 diabetes: a systematic review and meta-analysis," Current Medical Research and Opinion, vol. 25, no. 12, pp. 2903–2913, 2009. Downing J, Bollyky J, Schneider J. Use of a Connected Glucose Meter and Certified Diabetes Educator Coaching to Decrease the Likelihood of Abnormal Blood Glucose Excursions: The Livongo for Diabetes Program. Moorhead A, ed. Journal of Medical Internet Research. 2017;19(7):e234. doi:10.2196/jmir.6659. These are findings from an Ipsos poll conducted August 19-September 1, 2016 . For the survey, a sample of roughly 2,679 adults age 18+ from the continental U.S., Alaska and Hawaii was interviewed online in English. The sample includes 1,152 adults with Type I diabetes and 1,527 adults with Type 2 diabetes. The poll also has a credibility interval plus or minus 3.3 percentage points for those with Type 1 diabetes and plus or minus 2.9 percentage points for those with Type 2 diabetes. Data on file. Abbott https://professional.diabetes.org/sites/professional.diabetes.org/files/media/fast_facts_12-2015a.pdf Information on file, Abbott Diabetes Care

SOURCE Livongo Health

Related Links

http://www.Livongo.com

