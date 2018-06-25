Livongo for Diabetes Achieves Sustained Positive 12-Month Outcomes for People with Type 2 Diabetes, New Research Finds

The first study (1330-P) reported that people with diabetes who participated in the Livongo program for 12 months experienced an 11.1% decrease in total medical spending, equivalent to $83 per participant per month (pppm) savings, primarily driven by decreased spending on outpatient visits. The study compared medical spending trends and clinical outcomes for Livongo members (n = 2,027) with a 1:1 matched non-Livongo cohort for 12 months before and after the launch of the Livongo program. Decreased monthly medical spending was associated with improved blood glucose control as well. Users with mean BG<154 mg/dL had significantly lower medical spending than users with mean BG>154 mg/dL ($505.86 vs. $681.01, p=0.02).



The second study (406-P) reports the frequency of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and percentage of blood glucose values within target range (70-180 mg/dL) or "time in range" for a large, real-world population of people living with diabetes. Researchers obtained blood glucose values from more than 60,000 individuals who used Livongo connected meters for more than 12 months. Time in range varied from 49% for the type 1 diabetes population using multiple daily injections of insulin to 81% for the type 2 diabetes population using only oral medications. Frequency of hypoglycemia (BG< 70 mg/dL) and severe hypoglycemia (BG<54 mg/dL) were highest in the type 1 population.



"Diabetes is a chronic condition that cannot be reversed but can be managed over time. These new findings demonstrate improved health and reduced costs over 12 months for people with diabetes," said Dr. Jennifer Schneider, Chief Medical Officer for Livongo and an author on both studies.



Livongo for Diabetes drives behavior change by creating a personalized experience with data-driven, real-time insights and 24/7 support from Certified Diabetes Educators. Members receive a connected meter, as many test strips as needed, and unlimited access to coaches. Previous data about Livongo for Diabetes was presented at the American Diabetes Association 77th Scientific Sessions in an oral presentation. This documented how Livongo drives cost savings for large self-insured employers and empowers people using Livongo for Diabetes to get and stay healthy.



Authors for the "Cost Savings Associated with Usage and Blood Glucose Control for Members of the Livongo for Diabetes Program" poster include: Jenna Bollyky, MD, Wei Lu, PhD, and Jennifer Schneider, MD, MS, from Livongo, and Christopher Whaley, PhD, from the RAND Corporation. This poster (1330-P) will be available in the poster hall at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 23, 2018, and will be presented from noon – 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 24, 2018, in poster hall WA4-WB2.



Authors for the "Incidence of Hypoglycemia Events in a Large, Real-World Diabetes Population" poster include: Jenna Bollyky, MD, Wei Lu, PhD, and Jennifer Schneider, MD, MS. This poster (406-P) will be available in the poster hall at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 23, 2018, and will be presented from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, 2018, in poster hall WA4-WB2.

About Livongo Health

Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives. We make it easier for people to stay healthy, starting with our diabetes prevention, and diabetes and hypertension offerings, by driving behavior change through the combination of consumer health technology, personalized recommendations, and real-time support at the point of impact. Powered by advanced data science, we create personalized experiences for our members, so they receive the right information, tools, and support, at the right time. Our approach is leading to better financial and clinical outcomes while creating a better experience for people with chronic conditions and their care team of family, friends, and medical professionals.

Livongo signature offerings include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, and Livongo DPP powered by Retrofit. Livongo's objective is to serve the whole person, addressing each of their chronic conditions on a single platform, creating a truly seamless experience. Using reinforcement learning, Livongo can understand the personal health narrative of each member and offer real-time recommendations that are tailored to each person's unique health experience. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com.

Media Contact:

Lorie Fiber

lfiber@livongo.com



