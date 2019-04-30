Livongo Gains Approval from Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services as an Enrolled Provider for Medicare Advantage; Empowering America's Senior Population

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Livongo, the leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced that it has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an enrolled provider for Medicare Advantage members. In addition, starting in June, the Livongo for Diabetes program will be available to Medicare Advantage members of Cambia Health Solutions' regional health plans.

A longstanding strategic partner of Livongo, Cambia reaches nearly 70 million Americans nationwide, including more than two million people in the Pacific Northwest who are enrolled in regional health plans in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Utah. The Livongo solution is currently available to eligible members of Cambia's regional health plans.

"We are extremely excited to share that Livongo has received CMS approval as an enrolled provider. Completing this process is a significant differentiator for Livongo and represents our commitment to delivering the highest quality services to the Medicare Advantage population," said Livongo Chief Executive Officer Zane Burke. "This is another example of the value of Livongo's partnership with Cambia as we continue to work together to expand our solutions in a way that is most beneficial to our Members."

To date, more than 650 organizations, including many of the most innovative Fortune 500 self-insured employers, 4 of the 7 largest health plans, and the two leading pharmacy benefit managers, have selected and implemented Livongo solutions. Expanded Medicare Advantage partnerships, like with Cambia's regional health plans, allow Livongo to provide these Members a new experience in how they manage chronic conditions.

"Livongo's CMS enrollment is another great step in our co-development partnership, and the Cambia team is excited for our regional health plans to expand these offerings to the Medicare Advantage population," said Cambia Health Solutions SVP, Health Care Services and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cheryl Pegus. "Consumer-focused solutions for our members and their families encourage their well-being and highlight our integrative capabilities to simplify the member journey."

On April 30th, Dr. Pegus will discuss the impact of chronic condition management platforms alongside Livongo Senior Vice President, Health Services Segment, Michael Sturmer, at the 2019 National Summit. Find more information about the panel here.

