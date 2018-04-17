Livongo Health Acquires Retrofit

"Retrofit has built strong, evidence-based, offerings in weight management and disease prevention and brings a great group of committed people. We're excited to welcome their team into the Livongo family," said Glen Tullman, Chief Executive Officer of Livongo. "For our members, we now have more services that make it easier to prevent individuals from getting sick and, if they do, working with them to return to health and stay healthy. And for our clients, we're now addressing the comprehensive health challenges their employees face, with the goal of caring for each as a whole person."

With the acquisition Livongo adds to its client base innovative health plans and Fortune 1000 employers across a variety of industries. The company also gains a proven, evidence-based, Diabetes Prevention Program, enhances its data science capabilities, and boosts expertise in holistic weight management, including nutrition, exercise and mindset. Specifically:

Retrofit Diabetes Prevention is immediately available from Livongo as Livongo DPP powered by Retrofit. The CDC-recognized DPP offering complements Livongo for Diabetes and Livongo for Hypertension.

Livongo will blend its technology-driven contextual 'nudges' with an expanded nationwide team of health coaches to support members with a wider range of weight-management and nutrition services, such as personal coaching from registered dietitians, exercise physiologists and behavior coaches.

Livongo's data science capabilities will be enriched by Retrofit's 7+ years of data insights, expert coaches and access to a proprietary lifestyle factor segmentation used to tailor care to individuals' unique needs. The segmentation is based on 30+ years of clinical research and has been in use in clinical practice for more than a decade by nationally renowned obesity expert Dr. Robert Kushner . Dr. Kushner, who is Professor of Medicine at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Director of the Center for Lifestyle Medicine at Northwestern Medicine, is a member of Retrofit's Scientific Advisory Board.

Proven outcomes and sustainable results are hallmarks for both companies. Livongo's rapid adoption by employers, health services organizations and pharmacy benefit managers has in large part been based on its industry-leading member satisfaction1, and proven clinical2 and financial3 outcomes. Retrofit's success with employers and health plans has been driven by personalized solutions that deliver high engagement and proven outcomes. Eighty-eight percent of Retrofit clients lose weight and 78 percent maintain that weight loss one year later.

"Retrofit and Livongo are like-minded in strategy, values and culture. Together, we will provide a comprehensive set of solutions for the prevention and treatment of chronic conditions that address the whole person," said Mary Pigatti, CEO of Retrofit, Inc., who will join Livongo and continue to oversee Retrofit. "This move strengthens our ability to bring personalized solutions to our clients and members."

Currently, 86 million people, or one in three Americans, are living with prediabetes and only 10 percent are even aware that they have the condition. Prediabetes is a serious health condition that increases a person's risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The good news is that in many cases the condition is reversible with lifestyle changes. According to the CDC, year-long, structured lifestyle change interventions reduced the incidence of diabetes by 58 percent among adults with prediabetes and by 71 percent in those aged 60 years or older.

Livongo, which last week announced it raised $105 million in capital, adds Retrofit's 80 employees to its team. The company now employs more than 300 people, with offices in Mountain View, California and Chicago, Illinois.

About Retrofit

Retrofit is a leading provider of innovative weight-management and disease-prevention programs that transform lives, workplaces and communities. For more information, visit www.retrofitme.com.

About Livongo Health

Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives. We reduce the daily burdens of people living with chronic conditions, starting with pre-diabetes, diabetes and hypertension, by driving behavior change through the combination of consumer health technology, personalized recommendations, and real-time support at the point of impact. Powered by advanced data science, we create personalized experiences for our members, so they receive the right information, tools, and support, at the right time. Our approach is leading to better financial and clinical outcomes while creating a better experience for all people with chronic conditions and their care team of family, friends, and medical professionals.

Livongo's signature offerings include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, and now, Livongo DPP powered by Retrofit. Livongo's objective is to serve the whole person, addressing each of their chronic conditions on a single platform, creating a truly seamless experience. Using reinforcement learning, Livongo can understand the personal health narrative of each member and offer real-time recommendations that are tailored to each person's unique health experience. For more information visit: www.livongo.com.

