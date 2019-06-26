Livongo Integrates with Leading Smartwatches; Delivers Personalized Health Insights to People with Chronic Conditions

Smartwatches are one of the fastest growing new technologies today and it is estimated that one in six people in the United States own a smartwatch 1 . These new integrations allow Livongo to offer Members behavioral Health Nudges™ and health information directly to their smartwatch. In addition, Livongo now offers Members the ability to sync their steps data from their Apple, Fitbit, or Samsung smartwatches with their Livongo app. This data enables Livongo's AI+AI engine to provide more personalized activity-related insights.

Livongo's smartwatch integration is the latest example of how the company is applying innovative technology to the Livongo Member experience. In February, Livongo announced that it will leverage Amazon Lex and Amazon Polly to power its voice-enabled cellular blood pressure monitoring system. Two months later, Livongo announced a collaboration with Amazon Alexa to offer its Members the ability to ask any of their Alexa-enabled devices to provide their blood glucose readings and health tips via the new HIPAA-compliant Livongo skill.

"Our smartwatch integration allows us to capture information from our Members, add it to our AI+AI engine, and return actionable, personalized, and timely information back to them," said Dr. Jennifer Schneider, M.D., M.S., President of Livongo. "By offering another way to access personalized health insights, we are able to more easily influence positive behavior change, which we know can lead to better health."

As part of the new smartwatch integration, Livongo now offers notifications for interactive challenges. These challenges are designed to empower Members to form healthy lifestyle habits that support their diabetes management and other chronic conditions in areas such as nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress management, and more. Each challenge lasts five days and is designed to enable sustainable lifestyle behavior changes that are known to drive measurable clinical outcomes by providing Members with specific and achievable goals, tools for tracking progress, and daily educational content. Examples of current challenges include incorporating walking into a daily routine or replacing sugary beverages with water. Livongo is able to anticipate potential barriers that Members might face during their behavior change journey and uses educational content to proactively address those barriers.

"We are excited to offer our Members the opportunity to conveniently access valuable health information and Health Nudges using their existing smartwatch devices," said Livongo Chief Product Officer Amar Kendale. "As we continue to expand our Applied Health Signals platform, we can use the integration to aggregate more important health data that we can then interpret to better understand the unique needs of our Members."

Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fitbit, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found at www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the new category of Applied Health Signals to silence noisy healthcare. Our team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals. The Livongo approach has demonstrated that it can deliver better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

1 https://techcrunch.com/2019/02/12/sixteen-percent-of-u-s-adults-own-a-smartwatch/

https://www.extremetech.com/mobile/285724-1-in-6-us-adults-now-own-a-smartwatch

SOURCE Livongo

Related Links

http://www.livongo.com

