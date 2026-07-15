LivReal Selected for Sprouts Farmers Market Innovation Set, Bringing the First Clean Energy Drink Flavored Solely with Real Squeezed Fruit to Shoppers Nationwide

Founder-led roadshow, hundreds of in-store tastings and community activations invite consumers to help determine the brand's future on Sprouts' shelves

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LivReal, the only energy drink flavored solely with real squeezed fruit and not artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, added sugars, preservatives or even so-called "natural flavors," has earned placement in the prestigious Sprouts Farmers Market Innovation Set, a highly competitive program showcasing emerging brands shaping the future of natural food and beverage. As consumers continue seeking beverages made with recognizable ingredients and less processed formulations, LivReal offers a new approach to energy—one powered by real squeezed fruit rather than artificial flavors or sweeteners. Founded by three Boston College classmates, LivReal is now available in three flavors, Orange Mango, Pineapple Guava and Lemon Lime, at Sprouts stores nationwide following its July 1 rollout.

LivReal

LivReal was born from a simple belief: an energy drink should be made the same way consumers increasingly expect the rest of their food and beverages to be made, with real ingredients from nature and not artificial shortcuts.

Inspired by the growing consumer demand for ingredient transparency, LivReal became the first energy drink flavored entirely by real squeezed fruit (never from concentrate). Customers can choose from three flavors: Orange Mango, with bright citrus and ripe mango; Pineapple Guava, a refreshing tropical blend; and Lemon Lime, reminiscent of fresh-squeezed citrus over sparkling water. Each can contains 125 milligrams of natural green tea caffeine, L-theanine, electrolytes and essential vitamins, delivering clean, lasting energy without artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, preservatives, added sugars or even "natural flavors."

"We created LivReal because we couldn't find an energy drink we actually wanted to drink ourselves," said Co-Founder Aidan Damiano. "Too many energy drinks rely on artificial ingredients, sugar substitutes or vague 'natural flavors.' We wanted to prove that an energy drink could deliver great taste using only real fruit and ingredients you recognize. Being selected by Sprouts validates everything we've been building toward."

Sprouts' Innovation Set serves as a launch platform for a select group of emerging brands bringing meaningful innovation to the natural and better-for-you marketplace. Products are introduced for a limited evaluation period, during which consumer demand helps determine whether they earn permanent placement on store shelves. For emerging food and beverage companies, inclusion represents one of the natural products industry's most coveted retail milestones.

To support the nationwide launch, the founders are embarking on a multi-state roadshow across Southern California, Arizona and Nevada, personally visiting approximately 120 Sprouts locations to meet shoppers, introduce the brand to store teams and host in-store sampling events. The campaign also includes approximately 600 product demonstrations across the Sprouts network and a free-can program for Sprouts team members, ensuring store associates can experience LivReal firsthand and confidently recommend it to shoppers.

"This is much bigger than getting on the shelf," said Michael Edgerley, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. "Now it's about earning our place there. Every purchase, every sample and every conversation helps introduce more people to a cleaner way to think about energy."

Consumers can also meet the founders throughout the summer during in-store activations, where they'll be sampling products, answering questions and sharing the story behind LivReal's journey from a college idea to a national retail launch.

"This has been years in the making," added Chris Herren Jr., Co-Founder and COO. "We left careers we enjoyed because we believed consumers deserved something better. Seeing LivReal on Sprouts shelves is incredibly rewarding, but we're just getting started."

LivReal is now available at Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide in Orange Mango, Pineapple Guava and Lemon Lime for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 12-ounce can. Shoppers can find their nearest Sprouts Farmers Market using the Sprouts Store Locator, where they'll also find a link to claim a free first-can rebate. In addition, the Sprouts app currently features a Buy 2, Get $3 Off digital coupon. Follow @LivRealCo on Instagram for the latest schedule of founder appearances and in-store sampling events throughout the summer.

Images: HERE

*Photo credit Liv Real

About LivReal

LivReal was founded by Boston College classmates Aidan Damiano, Michael Edgerley and Chris Herren Jr. with one mission: create the cleanest energy drink possible using real ingredients from nature. LivReal is the only energy drink flavored solely with real squeezed fruit and contains no artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, preservatives, added sugars or "natural flavors." Every can delivers clean, lasting energy from natural green tea caffeine along with L-theanine, electrolytes and essential vitamins to help consumers stay energized without compromise. For more information, visit livrealco.com or follow on instagram at livrealco.

SOURCE LivReal