Livsee Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Removing Key Barrier to Enterprise Adoption of AI Leasing Technology

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Livsee, an agentic AI leasing and revenue platform for multifamily owners, operators, and real estate investment trusts (REITs), today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, providing independent validation of its commitment to security, availability, and data protection.

The audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance, a leading security and compliance firm, in accordance with standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Unlike a point-in-time review, a SOC 2 Type II report assesses how effectively controls operate over an extended period—confirming that Livsee's procedures are consistently applied in everyday operations.

This milestone reflects growing demands among multifamily owners and institutional investors for verified data security across their technology ecosystem. SOC 2 Type II certification is now a key requirement for platforms managing renter and operational data, often determining whether solutions move from pilot programs to full portfolio deployment.

By earning this certification early in its growth, Livsee removes a common procurement barrier, allowing operators to accelerate enterprise adoption without delays related to compliance verification.

Livsee's security framework includes continuous monitoring through Vanta and independent penetration testing, ensuring ongoing visibility into performance and risk management as the platform scales.

"We invested early in areas like security because that's what enterprise customers expect," said Andrea Michele Taylor, founder and CEO of Livsee. "For our customers, compliance means confidence—to adopt new technology without slowing down procurement or taking on unnecessary risk."

"Security and compliance are built into our core architecture, not added later," added Arul Selvan, CTO of Livsee. "That foundation makes our platform enterprise-ready from day one."

About Livsee

Livsee is an agentic AI leasing platform for multifamily owners, operators, and REITs. Combining artificial intelligence, first-party renter data, and real-time pricing workflows, Livsee helps operators increase occupancy, protect net operating income (NOI), and accelerate leasing cycles. Learn more at https://www.livsee.com.

About Prescient Assurance

Prescient Assurance is a leading provider of security and compliance audits for B2B SaaS companies. As an AICPA-registered firm, Prescient helps organizations verify and demonstrate trust.

Media Contact:

Andrea Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Livsee