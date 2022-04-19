LIVSN Designs Launches Wefunder Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

Investment Opportunity in Rapidly Growing Outdoor Apparel Startup Now Available to Anyone

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIVSN Designs , maker of sustainable outdoor apparel, today announced the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign in partnership with Wefunder, the nation's leading investment crowdfunding platform. Through Wefunder, both accredited and non-accredited investors can invest in LIVSN Designs.

Since its founding in 2018, LIVSN's focus on developing versatile, durable, and sustainable apparel has led to steady growth with retail partners and direct-to-consumer channels. In 2021, the company surpassed the $1 million sales mark, opened a new office and showroom space in Bentonville, and made several key hires to manage marketing, logistics, and customer success. Building upon the foundation of its flagship product - the Flex Canvas Pants - LIVSN has since introduced the Ecotrek Trail Pant and Flex Canvas Shorts, and several new products will be introduced in 2022, including the brand's women's range.

"Our customers are incredible, providing feedback, support and taking a genuine interest in the brand's growth, and Wefunder creates a whole new opportunity for them to secure equity as we grow," said Andrew Gibbs-Dabney, LIVSN Designs Founder and CEO. "With the new investment regulations that went into effect in 2021 we see a lot of potential for LIVSN as well as other early-stage outdoor brands."

In March 2021, new U.S. investment regulations went into effect which now allow startups to raise up to $5 million from unaccredited investors and unlimited from accredited.

LIVSN has a history of success with crowdfunding. The most recent - 2021's Kickstarter launch of the Ecotrek Trail Pant - raised over $500,000 and became the biggest crowdfunding raise to date for an Arkansas-based company.

Disclaimer: We are 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder's platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

ABOUT LIVSN DESIGNS

LIVSN is an outdoor brand focused on making versatile apparel that lasts longer. The brand's name comes from the Swedish word, Livsnjutare, meaning one who loves life deeply; an enjoyer of life. LIVSN combines technical features with modern styling to create lasting clothing that facilitates a life of adventure. Replace throwaway items with well-designed pieces to create space for living. https://www.livsndesigns.com .

