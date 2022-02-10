LIX Announces Expansion of Product Line into Southwest Region

CANBY, Ore., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIX , the Oregon-based holistic pet wellness company, today formally announced a partnership with regional pet products distributor Rio Grande Service Center. Based in New Mexico, Rio Grande Service Center has been a pet food and pet supply distributor for 35 years and covers Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Texas. This new partnership will continue the expansion of LIX's unique and diverse product line from the Pacific Northwest into the Southwest markets.

"After growing quickly with our current distributor in the Pacific Northwest, we are thrilled to announce this partnership with Rio Grande Service Center, which will help us meet the rapidly growing customer demand in the Southwest Region for our products," said Co-Founder Erin Hills. "It is crucial for us to effectively and efficiently serve our retail customers with a partner who shares our passion for offering the highest quality options to their retail partners, too."

The partnership coincides with the launch of the new "Large Breed" collection of products, specifically formulated with larger dogs and other large animals in mind.

"Large Breed" offers the highest quality and highest milligram products on the market for animals with a 2500 mg ELIXIR, 40 mg per BITE soft chew, and larger 3 oz. container of HEALER, a scent-free healing salve.

"We created LIX to fill a void in the market and develop a community of pet wellness experts with the help of our brilliant retailers who understand the benefits of CBD and cannabinoids as an addition to a pet's current daily wellness program. The resoundingly positive response reinforces this as a major need. Our focus is always extending our offering to holistic pet supply and wellness retail stores by partnering with savvy and smart wellness-focused regional distribution services, and we have that in the Southwest with our Rio Grande partnership," Kirstan Sanders, Co-Founder, added.

"After seeing the quick success LIX has had in the Pacific Northwest market, we're thrilled to bring a line of products like LIX to the Southwest region. In a saturated market of CBD products, their unique offering of high quality, flavorless & odorless, broad-spectrum products creates a new revenue stream within the category, and provides educational information through their packaging and marketing for our retail partners. The information is elevated from what we have seen thus far and is all delivered at an attractive price point for our customers," added Trent Green, vice president of Rio Grande Service Center.

LIX is a pet wellness company inspired to support the mental, physical, and emotional health and bring balance to the lives of our pets, with a portfolio of purposefully formulated products that fill a glaring gap within the saturated CBD and hemp market. The custom broad-spectrum cannabinoid blend offers increased benefits for pets without the hemp taste and smell. LIX products taste great across the board, are kind to furry or not-so furry friends, kind to our world, and kind to our bank accounts. LIX launched in the Pacific Northwest market in early 2020 and has quickly become one of the fastest-growing pet CBD companies in one of the most saturated markets because it's simple, easy, and effective.

