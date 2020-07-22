Lixar Wins Microsoft's 2020 Data Platform Award

Hero Path is an end-to-end solution, hosted on the Microsoft Azure cloud, fueled by best-in-class Azure components, such as Databricks, Synapse, and Data Lake, as well as Microsoft PowerBI. The platform drives data and AI solutions that help organizations across various industries to adapt, innovate, recover, and grow, with flexibility at scale.

The HeroPath implementation relies on three key stages: 1) Ingest the right data at the right time; 2) Transform it into meaningful insights; 3) Engage users through interactive visualizations.

HeroPath offers an accelerated approach that delivers actionable, practical results in weeks, not months.

Lixar is a nationally recognized Canadian technology brand which is built on 20+ years of experience, offering solutions in data, development, IoT data intelligence and cloud computing. Lixar's experience brings confidence and trust to their clients, reinforcing the message that transparent and explainable modern AI and data-driven solutions and tools are not optional — today, they are necessary.

Lixar is a trusted partner that helps companies weather whatever the future holds, and the Lixar team takes your best interests seriously. Lixar's collaborative and diverse company-wide culture is focused on fueling your success through digital adoption, automation, augmentation, and transformation with data and AI.

Lixar continues to support data and AI adoption in Canada, helping Canadian companies build and rebuild with innovation, imagination, and resiliency. Lixar is honoured to help customers in the public sector, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, and more migrate their data and deploy modern data platform solutions for future success.

Upskilling and remote workforce capability continues to be a priority. Lixar's remote teams are delivering new and ongoing projects to enterprise-scale and mid-tier markets, in addition to strengthening team skill sets through Lixar University. During COVID-19 Lixar continued to upskill team members and achieved Microsoft OctoGold (8x) certification. The company continues to support their team and their clients, while also expanding with BDO Canada. Lixar is very proud to be part of the BDO Canada and the BDO Global family.

"We are honoured by what we have achieved with HeroPath, and the ways in which we've been able to help our clients drive innovation and future-proof their organizations," says George Logaras, Director of Strategic Partnerships Business Development at Lixar. "Being chosen for this metrics and case study-based award truly speaks to Lixar's position as a strong data partner, with expertise stretching from Data Science and Analytics to Data Engineering and Visualization."

About Lixar: Lixar is a Canadian Company that is helping businesses succeed from coast to coast with HeroPath and modern Data and AI-driven services and solutions. Lixar leads with collaboration, diversity and Canadian can-do culture. Lixar is a proud supporter of Canadian Music - the Polaris Music Prize and community organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa and Halifax. Lixar is a member of BDO Canada and BDO Global family. Lixar is the winner of the 2019 Microsoft AI Innovation Award. Government of Canada ITQ 3rd band recognized.

