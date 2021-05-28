Lixiang Education Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

LISHUI, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) ("Lixiang" or the "Company"), a prestigious private primary and secondary education service provider in China, today announced that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") on May 28, 2021.

At the AGM, the Company's shareholders:

ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP ("PwC") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 ; and

; and approved and ratified the report of PwC, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 .

About Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.

Founded in Lishui City, China, Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. is one of the top 10 private primary and secondary education institutions in Zhejiang Province. The Company's education philosophy is to guide the healthy development of students and to establish a solid foundation for their lifelong advancement and happiness. For more information, please visit: www.lixiangeh.com.

