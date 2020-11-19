Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

LISHUI, China, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company" orNASDAQ: LXEH), a prestigious private primary and secondary education service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Initial Public Offering ("IPO")

On October 1, 2020, the Company announced the pricing of its IPO of 3,333,400 American Depositary Shares ("ADS"), each ADS representing five of its ordinary shares, at a price of US$9.25 per ADS for a total offering size of approximately US$30.8 million. The Company subsequently commenced trading on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol "LXEH." AMTD Global Markets Limited and Loop Capital Markets LLC acted as joint bookrunners of the offering and as the representatives of the underwriters. The closing date of the IPO was October 5, 2020.

Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Highlights

The number of total students has increased by 297 or 6.5% for the semester commenced in September 2020 , compared with semester commenced in September 2019 . In particular, the number of students in Yijing Campus-Featured Division increased from 184 to 362, an increase of 96.7%.

, compared with semester commenced in . In particular, the number of students in Yijing Campus-Featured Division increased from 184 to 362, an increase of 96.7%. Net revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 , were RMB19.93 million , a slight increase of RMB0.45 million compared with RMB19.48 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 .

, were , a slight increase of compared with for the three months ended . Cost of revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by RMB2.01 million or 9.3% to RMB23.60 million from RMB21.58 million for the same period last year due to the increasing labor cost.

increased by or 9.3% to from for the same period last year due to the increasing labor cost. Net loss was RMB3.33 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 , a decrease of 38.0% or RMB2.03 million from the same period last year, and the decrease was partially due to the incremental RMB5.05 million of government subsidies received and recognized during the third quarter this year.

Mr. Wei Biao, CEO of the Company, commented that "In response to the challenges created by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic starting from the first quarter this year, we promptly implemented various actions , such as introducing high-quality online education services and maintaining ongoing and effective school-teacher communication , to minimize the negative repercussions brought by COVID-19. We have managed to ensure the quality of teaching amid the pandemic.

Yijing Campus-Featured Division has obtained impressive teaching outcomes by delivering its well-designed featured PRC curriculum. The number of students increased from 184 to 362, representing an increase of 96.7%. Considering the campus utilization rate is below 50% and the campus has a high recognition status, the continued increase in the number of students and tuition are highly foreseeable in the short-term.

Generally, we have maintained the continued growth of income for the past three quarters , and we will continuously enhance the quality of teaching and strengthen the overall competitiveness, which allows us to strengthen our success in both students recruiting and pricing."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were RMB19.93 million, compared with RMB19.48 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The slight increase was contributed by the increase of student numbers and average tuition price per student, offset by the decrease of non-recurring revenues from activities during summer vacation. As the majority of the increase in number of students was in Yijing Campus-Featured Division which had a higher price than Baiyun Campus, the average price per student increased in the third quarter of 2020 accordingly.

Revenues from tuition, meal and accommodation services for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB17.12 million, compared with RMB15.27 million for the same quarter of 2019.

The variation in the revenues was explained by the increase of the student numbers and also the fees charged for meals. The increase in revenues is explained by the increase in number of students, particularly in Yijing Campus-Featured Division, and also the increase in fees charged for meals in Baiyun Campus.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was RMB23.60 million, a 9.3% increase from RMB21.58 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Labor costs for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB16.21 million, compared with RMB15.15 million for the same quarter of 2019. The increase in labor costs was mainly due to the increase in number of teachers in respond to the increase of number of students, particularly in Yijing Campus-Featured Division.

Gross Loss

As a result of the foregoing, gross loss for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB3.67 million, a decrease of RMB1.57 million compared with the gross loss of RMB2.10 million for the same quarter of 2019.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB4.28 million, compared with RMB2.58 million for the same quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to the professional service fees charged to the general and administrative expenses that were not directly related to the offering of the Company's ordinary shares in the United States.

Other Income, net

Total net other income for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB5.05 million, compared with RMB0.02 million for the same quarter of 2019. The increase was contributed by the government grants received and recognized in the third quarter of 2020 to support the development of local private schools.

Net Loss

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB3.33 million, compared with net loss of RMB5.36 million for the same quarter of 2019.

The net loss incurred in the third quarter was caused by the industry seasonal effect. No revenue from tuition fees, meals or accommodation services is generated in July and August which are the summer vacation in China, but fixed costs still remain. However, the financial results of the fourth quarter will not be affected by this seasonal effect.

Net Loss Attributed to Ordinary Shares

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company for the third quarter of 2020 were both RMB0.07, compared with basic and diluted net loss per share of RMB0.11 for the same quarter of 2019.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ADS holders of the Company for the third quarter of 2020 were both RMB0.33, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.54 for the same quarter of 2019.

Cash and Working Capital

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investment balances of RMB17.67 million, a decrease of RMB27.06 from RMB44.73 million as of December 31, 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the repayment of bank loans.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company currently expects:

Net revenues to be between RMB50.0 million to RMB55.0 million , which would represent an increase of approximately 4.8% to 15.3% from RMB47.7 million for the same quarter last year;

This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view on the current business situation and market conditions, which is subject to change.

About Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.

Founded in Lishui City, China, Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. is one of the top 10 private primary and secondary education institutions in Zhejiang Province. The Company's education philosophy is to guide the healthy development of students and to establish a solid foundation for their lifelong advancement and happiness. For more information, please visit: www.lixiangeh.com.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of September 30, 2020 published by the Federal Reserve Board.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward- looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the Chinese private education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to private educational services and providers of such services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)











December 31, 2019

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB US$ ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents 24,722,917

17,665,051 2,601,781 Short-term investments 20,005,217

— — Accounts receivable, net 1,251,480

— — Amounts due from related parties 12,754,388

— — Inventories 1,169,405

1,589,944 234,173 Prepayments and other current assets 436,192

1,264,197 186,196 Total current assets 60,339,599

20,519,192 3,022,150 Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net 204,193,521

206,123,563 30,358,722 Land use rights 38,667,172

37,961,986 5,591,196 Intangible assets 16,667

12,917 1,902 Other non-current assets 60,724

38,267,890 5,636,251 Total non-current assets 242,938,084

282,366,356 41,588,071 Total assets 303,277,683

302,885,548 44,610,221 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings 83,600,000

12,900,000 1,899,965 Accounts payable 9,261,689

7,711,763 1,135,820 Deferred revenue, current 17,729,391

69,309,690 10,208,214 Salaries and welfare payable 13,318,001

4,629,706 681,882 Amounts due to related parties 719,400

365,400 53,818 Taxes payable 27,226

155,855 22,955 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 5,763,399

12,134,953 1,787,285 Total current liabilities 130,419,106

107,207,367 15,789,939 Non-current liabilities







Deferred revenue, non-current 1,712,296

645,148 95,020 Total non-current liabilities 1,712,296

645,148 95,020 Total liabilities 132,131,402

107,852,515 15,884,959 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares —

35,326 5,203 Additional paid-in capital 11,200,000

11,200,000 1,649,582 Statutory reserves 50,807,520

50,807,520 7,483,139 Accumulated other comprehensive income —

(478) (70) Retained earnings 109,138,761

132,990,665 19,587,408 Total shareholders' equity 171,146,281

195,033,033 28,725,262 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 303,277,683

302,885,548 44,610,221

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)





















































Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

RMB

RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$ Net revenues:





















Revenue from tuition, meal and





















accommodation services 15,272,956

54,227,989

17,116,602 2,521,003

97,150,457

102,293,764 15,066,243 Other revenue 3,616,743

364,248

2,395,092 352,759

4,681,290

3,124,994 460,262 Revenue from related parties 593,333

417,143

417,143 61,439

1,779,999

1,251,429 184,316 Total net revenue 19,483,032

55,009,380

19,928,837 2,935,201

103,611,746

106,670,187 15,710,821 Cost of revenues (21,584,703)

(29,410,452)

(23,597,632) (3,475,556)

(65,936,194)

(77,389,745) (11,398,278) Gross (loss)profit (2,101,671)

25,598,928

(3,668,795) (540,355)

37,675,552

29,280,442 4,312,543 Operating expenses:





















General and administrative expenses (2,582,123)

(5,563,822)

(4,285,388) (631,169)

(6,605,027)

(11,646,478) (1,715,341) Total operating expenses (2,582,123)

(5,563,822)

(4,285,388) (631,169)

(6,605,027)

(11,646,478) (1,715,341) Income from operations (4,683,794)

20,035,106

(7,954,183) (1,171,524)

31,070,525

17,633,964 2,597,202 Interest expense (726,536)

(465,048)

(444,055) (65,402)

(2,794,711)

(1,770,857) (260,819) Interest income 17,037

14,757

23,991 3,533

43,487

49,956 7,358 Change in fair value of short-term





















investments 10,875

3,502

— —

10,875

(1,715) (253) Other income, net 23,248

571,449

5,048,930 743,627

2,502,878

7,940,556 1,169,517 (Loss) Income before income tax

expense (5,359,170)

20,159,766

(3,325,317) (489,766)

30,833,054

23,851,904 3,513,005 Income tax expense —

—

— —

—

— — Income from operations, net of tax





















Net (loss) income (5,359,170)

20,159,766

(3,325,317) (489,766)

30,833,054

23,851,904 3,513,005 Net (loss) income attributable to the





















Company's ordinary shareholders (5,359,170)

20,159,766

(3,325,317) (489,766)

30,833,054

23,851,904 3,513,005 Net (loss)income (5,359,170)

20,159,766

(3,325,317) (489,766)

30,833,054

23,851,904 3,513,005 Other comprehensive income, net of tax





















—Foreign currency translation





















adjustment, net of nil tax —

—

— —

—

(478) (70) Comprehensive (loss) income (5,359,170)

20,159,766

(3,325,317) (489,766)

30,833,054

23,851,426 3,512,935 Net (loss)earnings per share

attributable to the Company's





















ordinary shareholders





















—Basic and diluted (0.11)

0.40

(0.07) (0.01)

0.62

0.48 0.07 Weighted average number of ordinary





















shares used in per share calculation





















—Basic and diluted 50,000,000

50,000,000

50,000,000 50,000,000

50,000,000

50,000,000 50,000,000

