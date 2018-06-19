LIXIL Americas Bathroom Innovations Win Top Design Awards

"As consumer needs continue to evolve, LIXIL America's product design and engineering teams are constantly exploring how to incorporate new technologies and innovations into our products," said Jean-Jacques L'Henaff, vice president of design for LIXIL Americas, home to American Standard Brands and DXV. "To be recognized by these illustrious award programs is a truly meaningful affirmation of our extensive research and design efforts."

Platinum A' Design Award for the DXV Modulus Collection

The winner of a 2018 Platinum A' Design Award, the DXV Modulus Collection of bath fixtures, faucets, furniture and accessories exhibits a versatile combination of modern design and functional geometry ideal for luxury bathrooms in residential and hospitality applications. The modular concept displayed throughout this comprehensive bathroom suite allows for maximum flexibility in installation, bringing high design to any project, including master bathrooms and powder rooms where space may be at a premium.

The Platinum A' Design Award is given to the top one percentile of designs that demonstrate an exemplary level of perfection in design. Entries are peer reviewed and anonymously judged by a jury panel of leading academics, important press members and established professionals. The revered Platinum A' Design distinction designates a superior product design that provides value, utility, functionality, aesthetics, efficiency, sustainability and performance.

GREEN GOOD DESIGN Award for the VorMax Plus Self-Cleaning Toilet

The VorMax Plus self-cleaning toilet from American Standard has been named a 2018 GREEN GOOD DESIGN award recipient. The VorMax Plus toilet cleans and freshens the toilet bowl with LYSOL® cleaner during every flush with the innovative VorMax Plus FreshInfuser, which is hidden in an easy-to-access compartment behind the seat. The result is a cleaner bowl that helps prevent stains and buildup, without any extra effort by the user or an unsightly add-on device in the bowl.

Presented by The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, the GREEN GOOD DESIGN award distinguishes innovative industrial designs that display forward thinking and progress toward a healthier and more sustainable world. It aims to raise public consciousness of products that contribute to worldwide design invention while incorporating the ideals of energy and resource conservation.

"Our most important commitment at LIXIL Americas is designing the next generation of high-performance products that solve the everyday, real-life challenges of the consumer and our many communities," added L'Henaff.

To learn more, visit americanstandard.com or dxv.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Nora DePalma, O'Reilly DePalma

For LIXIL Americas - American Standard, DXV, GROHE

(770) 772-4726

nora.depalma@betterpr.com

ABOUT LIXIL

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM, as well as specialty brands such as DXV. Over 70,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

Learn more at www.lixil.com, facebook.com/lixilgroup and www.linkedin.com/company/lixil-group.

LYSOL® is used under license to American Standard ©2017. All rights reserved.

DXV Modulus®, VorMax® and VorMax Plus FreshInfuser® are registered trademarks of AS Americas, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lixil-americas-bathroom-innovations-win-top-design-awards-300668791.html

SOURCE LIXIL Americas

Related Links

http://www.lixil.com

