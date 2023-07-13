LIXIL and Tools & Tiaras Inc. Hold Skilled-Trade Summer Camp Workshop For Girls

Leading plumbing manufacturer supports nonprofit's mission to close the growing gender skills-gap in the construction industry

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 11th, LIXIL, a leading plumbing manufacturer and home to iconic kitchen and bath brand American Standard, partnered with Tools & Tiaras Inc. to sponsor a plumbing-focused workshop as part of the pioneering nonprofit's annual five-day summer camp designed to introduce young girls to the skilled trade industry. One of many, this initiative aims to alleviate the ongoing labor shortage and gender diversity in the skilled trade industry. Though women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, as of January 2022, only 2.1 percent of women are plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters .

"Our collaboration with Tools & Tiaras is thrilling! Their mission aligns with our goal of empowering ambitious young women to overcome societal barriers in entering skilled trades", said Debbie Drury, Leader, Communications, LIXIL. "Recognizing the role plumbers play in safeguarding the nation's health, we are committed to helping young girls learn about and pursue careers in plumbing."

During the multi-day interactive and educational camp, LIXIL welcomed girls and young women aged 6-14 who expressed an interest in the skilled trade industry. Among the diverse range of programs offered throughout the week, the plumbing workshop was an engaging opportunity to introduce the girls to careers in the construction trades and disciplines through hands-on projects. Led by the LIXIL Design Team, Tools & Tiaras' campers took part in industrial designing for plumbing and water conservation exercises. The campers engaged in a hands-on plumbing workshop, where they learned how to design a water faucet. They also participated in a water audit to understand simple techniques to reduce water usage in their day-to-day activities.

"If young women and girls don't know what plumbers like me or my sisters in other trades actually do or how lucrative and rewarding our careers are, how can we expect them to consider, much less pursue, this path?" said Judaline Cassidy, Founder & CVO, Tools & Tiaras. "At Tools & Tiaras we work with girls as young as age 6. Engaging them in their formative years is so critical to inspiring their curiosity and cultivating their interest in the trades."

Through workshops and camps, Tools & Tiaras' mission is to change the way our society views and portrays what constitutes "women work." The alignment of the two organizations is part of LIXIL's Trade Up effort, a program created to help raise awareness of the skilled labor gap in the United States by supporting programs that inspire more people to pursue plumbing as a viable career option.

For more information on Tools & Tiaras, visit www.toolsandtiaras.org .

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM, [as well as specialty brands such as DXV]. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

Learn more at lixil.com , Facebook and LinkedIn .

ABOUT TOOLS & TIARAS

Tools & Tiaras Inc. is a Black woman/history-making plumber founded nonprofit based in Jamaica, Queens. Under Judaline Cassidy's fearless leadership, the organization's mission is to show girls (ages 6-14) that Jobs Don't Have Genders™ . Its signature weekend workshops and annual summer camps are centered on the skilled construction trades, and designed to change the prevailing "women's work" narrative to one that is expansive and opportunity-filled. Ultimately, Tools & Tiaras empowers girls with the skills and self-confidence to see limitless possibilities for themselves so they can build and shape the world they envision.

Learn more at toolsandtiaras.org , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

