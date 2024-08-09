LIXIL Named Alliance for Water Efficiency's 2024 Business & Industry Member of the Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIXIL, maker of pioneering water and housing products, today announced it has been named the Alliance for Water Efficiency's (AWE) 2024 Business & Industry Member of the Year, in recognition of its leadership in the water efficiency and conservation community.

The Alliance for Water Efficiency is a stakeholder-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the sustainable use of water. Since 2021, AWE has annually recognized organizational members who have demonstrated consistent commitment to and support for its mission, which provides a platform to collaborate on the most effective ways to conserve water and improve efficiency in the midst of the ongoing American water crisis. LIXIL has been a member of the Alliance for Water Efficiency since 2008, and as a current Gold level member, has supported state and federal policy partners, donated plumbing fixtures for low income installation projects, and served on various committees, such as the Water Efficient Products Committee and Corporate Advisory Council.

"LIXIL is honored by this recognition as our commitment to water conservation continues to be a core pillar of our business and vitally important for the health and wellbeing of society" said Troy Benavidez, Leader, Government Relations and Policy, LIXIL and AWE board member. "It validates our unwavering focus on driving initiatives and programs that support sustainable practices and water preservation for generations to come – as well as advocating for responsible use of water on a national scale."

LIXIL sets a benchmark for conservation through its operations and strategic partnerships. The company is dedicated to reducing global water consumption by two billion cubic meters annually by the end of 2025. This ambitious goal is supported by their innovative products and services, including energy-efficient and water-saving faucets, showers, and toilets.

In the United States, LIXIL supports partnerships to address water and sanitation issues, including its work with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the University of South Alabama to address sanitation challenges in Lowndes County, Alabama. In response to severe water shortages in North America, the company is also committed to sustainability by increasing the use of recycled water and reducing water consumption across its operations.

"The Alliance for Water Efficiency is an invaluable partner, providing us with essential knowledge and unwavering support. Their expertise has been a key component in our success, and we are honored to be recognized as a leader in water efficiency," said Benavidez. "This recognition is a testament to the collaborative spirit and shared commitment to sustainable water use that defines our partnership with AWE. Together, we are making meaningful strides towards a more water-efficient future."

