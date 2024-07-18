LIXIL Supports Tools and Tiaras' Annual Summer Camp That Introduces Girls to Skilled Trades

Hydrific, part of LIXIL, to host sessions that teach hands-on water conservation and promote inclusivity in plumbing sector

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 16th, LIXIL, maker of pioneering water and housing products, partnered with Tools & Tiaras Inc ., founded by tradeswoman activist Judaline Cassidy, to sponsor a workshop focused on water conservation during its annual five-day summer camp designed to introduce young girls to the skilled trade industry. The workshop was led by Hydrific , part of LIXIL, to educate campers about how to design products and save water through hands-on activities. This initiative is one of many of LIXIL's that look to help promote gender diversity in the skilled trade industry—as women represent only 2.3% of the workforce in plumbing, pipefitting, and steamfitting.

LIXIL and Tools & Tiaras workshop

"Tools & Tiaras is such an incredible organization and having the opportunity to partner with them to educate girls on the value of working in trade industries is so rewarding," said Kelly Safis, Leader, Sales, LIXIL Americas. "Plumbers play such a crucial and undervalued role in society. With the labor shortage continuing to increase, particularly among women, it's important the industry do everything it can to spread more awareness on the importance of plumbers and empower young professionals to build a career in the industry."

During the water conservation workshop, campers engaged in a design challenge aimed at identifying conservation issues in homes and brainstorming innovative solutions for everyday use. They also experienced a demonstration of Hydrific's Droplet, a smart home water sensor that detects water usage and potential leaks. This hands-on experience taught campers how to be more responsible with water use and sustainability in their own homes.

"As a history-making plumber, I founded Tools & Tiaras on the principle that Jobs Don't Have Genders®. Our camp provides a supportive, inspiring, empowering, and fun space in which girls can explore careers in construction. We put real tools in their hands so they know how capable they are. We equip girls with skills - hard and soft - that help them build confidence," said Judaline Cassidy, Founder, Tools & Tiaras. "It means so much to have LIXIL as a longtime partner of our organization—not only because of our shared values of wanting to champion women in the skilled trades, but because they're as hands-on as we are to help provide youth with engaging opportunities to explore these careers at a young age."

As a brand of LIXIL, American Standard embodies initiatives that align with our commitment to Diversity and Inclusion. The "American Standard Trade Up" initiative highlights the vital role plumbers play in safeguarding our nation's health—a profession that, many years ago, few would have predicted would attract individuals from such diverse backgrounds. Representation matters, and LIXIL's collaboration with Tools & Tiaras aims to amplify the nonprofit's mission to show girls that Jobs Don't Have Genders® by changing societal perceptions of what constitutes "women's work." This partnership is part of LIXIL's effort to raise awareness about the skilled labor gap in the United States and support programs that inspire more people to pursue plumbing as a viable career option.

