Liz Bowyer Joins Pretium as Senior Managing Director to Lead Corporate Affairs

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with more than $50 billion in assets under management, today announced the addition of Liz Bowyer as a Senior Managing Director to lead Corporate Affairs, overseeing external communications, content strategy, and corporate impact. Ms. Bowyer will be a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

Ms. Bowyer has three decades of experience leading initiatives aimed at deepening engagement and driving impact across a range of stakeholders in finance, law, politics, and consumer groups. Ms. Bowyer joins Pretium from Hertz, where she served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs. From 2014 to 2021, she was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, overseeing the company's brand and content strategy. Earlier in her career, Ms. Bowyer was a television producer for NBC and ABC News, a speechwriter and researcher at the White House, and an attorney at Boies Schiller Flexner practicing complex civil litigation.

"Over the course of her career, Liz has demonstrated her ability to connect with core stakeholder groups through creativity and cross-disciplined thinking," said Jonathan Pruzan, President of Pretium. "Liz has an excellent track record in communications, politics, and law and is an exciting addition to our team as we continue building one of the leading platforms for real estate and credit investment."

"I'm thrilled to join the fantastic team at Pretium," said Ms. Bowyer. "With a specialized focus on delivering value to investors, residents, and communities, Pretium is creating meaningful opportunities for growth and sustainability across the residential real estate ecosystem and beyond. I look forward to contributing to that important work in this next phase of Pretium's evolution."

Ms. Bowyer earned a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Florida.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $50 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across nearly 90 markets in the U.S., and employs approximately 7,000 people across 50 offices, including its New York headquarters, Miami, London, Seoul, and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

