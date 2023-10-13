Liz Caldwell Group At Compass Florida Named The Exclusive Realtor of The Florida Panthers

Serving Broward County for more than 20 years, Liz Caldwell Group will help The Cats find their dream home in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Florida is proud to announce that The Liz Caldwell Group has officially been named The Exclusive Realtor of The Florida Panthers . With 26 years of experience, Liz and her team utilize a variety of skilled techniques and in-depth analytics to provide clients with an unmatched level of service. Compass Florida is thrilled to have one of its teams represent The Florida Panthers as they prepare for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

"We're excited to welcome Liz Caldwell Group and their 26 years of realty expertise in Broward County to the Florida Panthers family," said Chief Revenue Officer Shawn Thornton. "The team's commitment to providing exceptional service aligns perfectly with our values and we are confident that their market knowledge and experience will be a great asset to our organization."

Liz Caldwell is a top-tier real estate professional and a leading voice in the industry for South Florida, with over $1 billion in sales generated over her multi-decade career. Her focus areas include residential real estate sales in Fort Lauderdale, Las Olas, Rio Vista, Coral Ridge, Weston, Davie and other Broward communities. With integrity, discretion and unsurpassed knowledge, Liz supports clients through various skilled techniques, including in-depth analytics and leveraging extensive connections to provide insider information about pre-market listings.

"Our team is proud to have been selected as The Exclusive Realtor of The Florida Panthers," says Liz Caldwell, team leader of The Liz Caldwell Group at Compass Florida. "We have been serving the Broward County area for years and are thrilled to help the team become a part of our vibrant South Florida community."

Compass is a modern real estate firm that brings together the sharpest, most creative professionals in real estate with over 300 offices and 28,000 agents, catering to 72 markets across the nation. The brokerage pairs these professionals with technological resources to provide strategic advice to its clients. According to Real Trends, Compass has ranked as the #1 brokerage in sales volume and #2 in independent brokerages.

For more information, please visit www.compass.com .

About Compass Florida:

Named the No. 1 residential real estate brokerage in the United States by RealTrends , Compass Florida is a technology-driven real estate company dedicated to modernizing residential real estate. The firm operates throughout the state, with 31 offices and more than 2,800 agents. Combining the country's top agents, and integrated mobile and web technologies, Compass uses proprietary data and market intelligence to give consumers confidence when it comes to buying, selling, or renting a home. In 2022, Compass was No. 1 by market share in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County, based on MLS data for closed residential sales transactions as of December 31, 2022.

About The Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers celebrate the franchise's 30th season in the National Hockey League in 2023-24. The NHL's southernmost team, the Panthers are coming off a season where the club earned the 2022-23 Prince of Wales Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions en route to the organization's second appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. Under General Manager Bill Zito and Head Coach Paul Maurice, the Cats have grown into a tenacious, dynamic, and exciting team led by captain Aleksander Barkov and superstar forward Matthew Tkachuk. At home in Sunrise, Fla., at FLA Live Arena, the Panthers welcome fans from the tri-county area, the South Florida region and beyond. An organization with deep roots in the community, a pillar program 'Heroes Among Us' honors a military veteran at each game.

Media Contact

Levy Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Liz Caldwell Group