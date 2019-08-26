Liz Elting Named to American Heart Association NYC Board of Directors

With a two-year term spanning through summer of 2021, Elting's place on the board promises the AHA's heightened emphasis on women's heart health advocacy and education, a massive public health issue that has often been overlooked and underfunded. Founded in 1924, the American Heart Association has in recent years given much-needed increased attention to factors affecting women's cardiac health, publishing its first guidelines to prevent strokes in women in 2014.

Elting, a 1992 graduate of NYU's Stern School of Business who grew a dorm-room startup into a global, multibillion-dollar enterprise, has been a tireless advocate and fundraiser for the AHA for over half a decade and was named a New York City Board of Director in recognition of that longstanding and unwavering commitment.

"Liz's passion and dedication to the American Heart Association's mission is a demonstration of her commitment to the financial, recruitment, and health strategy needs of our community," said Beth Oliver, DNP, RN, Senior Vice President of Cardiac Services at Mount Sinai Heart, and Chair of the American Heart Association's New York City Board of Directors. "Our Board is steadfast in our mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives, and Liz is a perfect addition to help further that goal."

A global entrepreneur, four-times recognized as one Forbes' "Richest Self-Made Women," in 2018, Elting fully dedicated herself to her advocacy and philanthropic work through the creation of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation. The Foundation is committed to promoting women's equality both inside and outside the workplace through education, public health, and policy advocacy.

"Women's health is a subject near and dear to my heart," said Elting. "The signs and symptoms of heart disease aren't the same in women as in men, and far too often those symptoms aren't known or talked about. Worse, even doctors can be unaware and prone to dismissing women's health concerns. Through Go Red For Women, the AHA has been giving women the tools we need to take control of our own health and be our own best advocates. I'm honored to be a part of that effort."

Elting has previously been recognized for her efforts and achievements by the National Organization of Women, Forbes, American Express, and Entrepreneur, among others.

About Liz Elting

Liz Elting, Founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation, is an entrepreneur, business leader, linguaphile, philanthropist, feminist, and mother. After living, studying, and working in five countries across the globe, Liz started TransPerfect out of an NYU dorm room. During her tenure as Co-CEO, she grew TransPerfect into the world's largest language solutions company, with over $600 million in revenue, 4,000+ employees, 11,000+ clients, and offices in more than 90 cities worldwide. Liz has been recognized as a NOW "Woman of Power & Influence," an Enterprising Women "Enterprising Woman of the Year," and one of Forbes' "Richest Self-Made Women."

About the Elizabeth Elting Foundation

The critical work of the future is breaking down the barriers that hold back women and marginalized people and advancing true equality for all. With an eye toward that future, the Elizabeth Elting Foundation is committed to promoting progressive and feminist efforts to eradicate systemic barriers, promote public health and education, achieve workplace equality, rise beyond the glass ceiling, and open the doors to economic independence for those society has far too often shut out.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information.

