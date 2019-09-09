Liz Elting to Join NYWIB, SCORE, and WE NYC at Entrepreneurship Boot Camp

Elting, an internationally-recognized entrepreneur and philanthropist, will have a relaxed conversation with moderator Mary Tan on topics ranging from securing funding, forming partnerships, and navigating sexism and misogyny in the business world, a systemic problem that continues to hinder women's economic prospects. Drawing from over twenty-five years of experience starting and building a successful business in a rapidly-changing industry, Elting will be able to offer her audience practical advice to help them turn their ideas into businesses and businesses into sustainable, successful long-term enterprises.

Designed for women entrepreneurs at every level, this free, day-long event will be held September 19 from 9am-4pm at the Microsoft Conference Center in Times Square.

As the Co-Founder and former Co-CEO of global translation enterprise TransPerfect, Elting is one of the world's most successful self-made women, having spent over a quarter-century building her dorm-room startup into a global, industry-leading powerhouse. Since departing in 2018, she has dedicated her life to advocacy, service, and charitable giving through the Elizabeth Elting Foundation, as well as her participation in initiatives like the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women campaign supporting women's cardiac health and continued involvement with her alma maters Trinity College and NYU Stern School of Business.

Liz Elting has made a second career out of working hard to raise up women leaders in the world of business, working alongside her alma mater the NYU Stern School of Business to inspire, mentor, and support young women pursuing degrees in business and finance, as well as contributing regularly to Forbes on the topic of systemic gender discrimination in the corporate world, and fundraising for women's advocacy organizations. She has been recognized for her efforts and achievements by the National Organization of Women, Forbes, American Express, and Entrepreneur, among others.

"I've always been an advocate for women forging their own path to financial and professional success through entrepreneurship; starting and building your own business is a bridge to economic security and social equality, with the power to lift up women, their communities, and the world," said Elting. "That's why I believe so strongly in doing what I can to help women succeed, take control of their own futures, and fulfill their potential, as well as to create more and more women-friendly workplaces where we're able to thrive."

Elting will be joined by keynote speaker Tracy Chadwell, founding partner of 1843 Capital, who will be speaking on how to avoid common financial mistakes. Attendees will also have opportunities to network, attend workshops on funding, budgeting, becoming investor ready, being financially sustainable, and more, and participate in free one-on-one consultations and mentoring with SCORE. Register to attend here.

About Liz Elting

Liz Elting, Founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation, is an entrepreneur, business leader, linguaphile, philanthropist, feminist, and mother. After living, studying, and working in five countries across the globe, Liz started TransPerfect out of an NYU dorm room. During her tenure as Co-CEO, she grew TransPerfect into the world's largest language solutions company, with over $600 million in revenue, 4,000+ employees, 11,000+ clients, and offices in more than 90 cities worldwide. Liz has been recognized as a NOW "Woman of Power & Influence," an Enterprising Women" Enterprising Woman of the Year," and one of Forbes' "Richest Self-Made Women."

About the Elizabeth Elting Foundation

The critical work of the future is breaking down the barriers that hold back women and marginalized people and advancing true equality for all. With an eye toward that future, the Elizabeth Elting Foundation is committed to promoting progressive and feminist efforts to eradicate systemic barriers, promote public health and education, achieve workplace equality, rise beyond the glass ceiling, and open the doors to economic independence for those society has far too often shut out.

