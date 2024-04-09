Liz Nesvold Named "Finance Executive of the Year" in Wealth Solutions Report's 2024 Pathfinder Awards for Top Women Industry Leaders

NEW YORK , April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emigrant Bank is pleased to announce that Liz Nesvold, Vice Chair of Emigrant Bank and Chair of Emigrant Partners, has been named "Finance Executive of the Year" by Wealth Solutions Report (WSR), as part of WSR's 2024 Pathfinder Awards for Top Women Industry Leaders.

WSR's Pathfinder Awards honor the top women leaders in the finance industry. Winners are selected based on their accomplishments and track record, influence and reputation in the industry, ability to serve as role models, and their dedication to the financial services industry.

The awards were announced on March 26, 2024, in conjunction with Women's History Month.

Ms. Nesvold has served the wealth management industry for over 30 years as a passionate advisor, investment banker, and executive. Her experience includes mergers and acquisitions, capital planning and fundraising, succession and liquidity planning, strategic advisory, compensation structuring, deep-dive financial and business analysis, and organic growth consulting.

Ms. Nesvold began her career in 1991, providing M&A services to RIAs at Berkshire Capital, where she co-founded the investment banking industry's first-ever specialist M&A practice serving wealth management firms. In 2007, she launched Silver Lane, a boutique investment bank that routinely ranked as the #1 or #2 most active M&A advisor to the wealth and asset management industry. Ms. Nesvold and her partners sold Silver Lane to a Fortune 500 company in 2019. Four years later, she moved from investment banking to wealth management, ultimately joining Emigrant in February 2024.

"I am genuinely honored to be recognized with this award, which is a testament to the incredible mentors, colleagues, and teams I've had the privilege of working with throughout my career," said Ms. Nesvold. "I look forward to exciting new challenges and opportunities in my roles at Emigrant Bank and Emigrant Partners, as we continue Emigrant's leadership in RIA investing, wealth solutions, banking, risk management and related services."

Howard Milstein, Chairman and CEO of Emigrant Bank and its parent company, New York Private Bank & Trust, said: "Liz is exceptionally talented, and she is universally held in high esteem by everyone in the business. We were lucky she finally said 'yes' and joined us."

About Emigrant Bank

Founded in 1850 to serve the financial needs of a growing America, Emigrant Bank (www.emigrant.com), a division of New York Private Bank & Trust (NYPB&T), is the largest privately held, family-owned and operated bank in America. With offices in New York, Florida, Scottsdale and Los Angeles, Emigrant offers a full range of deposit and mortgage products, and also specializes in meeting the needs of wealthy individuals, families, endowments, foundations and corporations, directly and through various subsidiaries, including: Emigrant Partners; Emigrant Capital; New York Private Trust (including fully integrated banking, custom lending, insurance services, and trust administration services); Emigrant Fine Art Finance; Personal Risk Management; Sarasota Trust Company; Cleveland Trust Company; New York Private Finance; and Galatioto Sports Partners.

About Emigrant Partners, LLC

Emigrant Partners is a specialist capital and advice partner that makes minority, non-voting investments into wealth and asset management businesses. EP has 20 partner firms overseeing more than $100 billion in assets. EP crafts tailored, long-duration solutions for each of its partner firms, allowing management to retain control of their business.

More information is available at: www.EmigrantPartners.com .

