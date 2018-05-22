Liz Phair To Reissue A Trio Of Catalog Albums On 180-Gram Vinyl From Capitol/UMe On June 8

Whip-Smart, Phair's September 1994 major-label debut, followed on the heels of her galvanizing, indie-released grrrl-power manifesto, June 1993's critically acclaimed Exile in Guyville. Whip-Smart, co-produced by Phair and Brad Wood (Pete Yorn, Sunny Day Real Estate), built on the patented "Girly-Sound" alter-ego promise of Exile with the hard-hitting and quite unapologetic "Supernova" (which shot to Number 6 on the Modern Rock Tracks Chart), the green-eyed percussive sneer of "Jealousy," and the minimalist title track, which repeatedly namechecks the chorus of Malcolm McLaren's joyous 1983 new-wave ode to jump-rope gymnastics, "Double Dutch." A limited edition of Whip-Smart, in orange smoke pressed on 130g will also be available here.

Phair's second studio album for Capitol, August 1998's whitechocolatespaceegg, proved itself to be much more than just a sweet, tongue-twisting mouthful. Again co-produced by Phair and Brad Wood, but this time along with Jason Chasko and Scott Litt (R.E.M., Nirvana), whitechocolatespaceegg showed the Chicago-bred artist fully embracing her then-recent motherhood and burgeoning family life. Highlights include "Polyester Bride," "Big Tall Man," and "Johnny Feelgood." A limited edition of whitechocolatespaceegg, in yellow smoke pressed on 130g will also be available here.

June 2003's self-titled Liz Phair , which was just recently certified Gold by the RIAA, is pressed on vinyl for the very first time as a 2LP with a gatefold jacket. With a key assist from the super-successful production team known as The Matrix (Avril Lavigne, Jason Mraz), Liz Phair features "Why Can't I?" (which reached Number 32 on the Billboard Top 100, garnering Phair her first Top 40 single), the hard-driving self-worth declaration of "Extraordinary," and the beguiling come-hither offer of "Rock Me."

In recent years, Phair has composed original music for the hit CW network show The 100 and spent the spring of 2016 on tour opening for Smashing Pumpkins, and there's also been talk of a potential new album possibly on the horizon. It was announced in November that Phair would be fulfilling a longtime dream to be an author with a two-book deal with Random House. Her first book will be called Horror Stories, which focuses on "heartbreak, motherhood, and everything in between."

2018 marks the 25th Anniversary of Exile in Guyville. To celebrate, Matador Records re-issued the record along with a box-set. Phair has sold over five million records worldwide, with two Grammy nominations and four US gold albums. More than two decades after the release of her debut, Phair's influence in contemporary music and particularly over female voices in alternative music can be felt today more than ever.

On the heels of the incredibly successful 'Girlysound To Guyville' box set release and reissue of 'Exile In Guyville,' Liz Phair will be performing material from the newly reissued set, this Spring with Sold Out dates across the U.S. on The Girly-Sound to Guyville Tour.

Phair has also announced a 24-stop, full-band North American Amps On The Lawn Tour for this Fall, playing dates this September and October. All (non-festival) shows are on sale now. For information about Amps on the Lawn tour VIP package/Meet & Greet Experience details, please visit https://www.cidentertainment.com/events/liz-phair-tour .

The Girly-Sound to Guyville Tour Dates:

The "Amps on the Lawn" Tour Dates:

Liz Phair WHIP-SMART [180-gram vinyl]

1A

1. Chopsticks

2. Supernova

3. Support System

4. X-Ray Man

5. Shane

6. Nashville

7. Go West

1B

1. Cinco De Mayo

2. Dogs Of L.A.

3. Whip-Smart

4. Jealousy

5. Crater Lake

6. Alice Springs

7. May Queen

Liz Phair WHITECHOCOLATESPACEEGG [double 180-gram vinyl]

1A

1. White Chocolate Space Egg

2. Big Tall Man

3. Perfect World

4. Johnny Feelgood (Explicit)



1B

1. Polyester Bride

2. Love Is Nothing

3. Baby Got Going

4. Uncle Alvarez

2A

1. Only Son

2. Go On Ahead

3. Headache

4. Ride

2B

1. What Makes You Happy

2. Fantasize

3. Shitloads Of Money (Explicit)

4. Girls' Room

Liz Phair LIZ PHAIR [double 180-gram vinyl]

1A

1. Extraordinary (Original Version)

2. Red Light Fever

3. Why Can't I?

4. It's Sweet

1B

1. Rock Me

2. Take A Look

3. Little Digger

2A

1. Firewalker

2. Favorite

3. Love/Hate

4. H.W.C.

2B

1. My Bionic Eyes

2. Friend Of Mine

3. Good Love Never Dies

