Liz Ross Joins Bright Health Inc. as Chief Marketing Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bright Health Inc. announced that former Periscope CEO Elizabeth Ross will be joining the Company as its new Chief Marketing Officer on Monday, November 30. With nearly 30 years of experience driving growth through consumer and brand-to-brand campaigns, Ross will oversee all of Bright Health's marketing and external communications efforts.

"Throughout my career, I've been drawn to brands that push the limits of traditional industry boundaries to create a truly novel experience," said Ross. "The consumer revolution has finally reached health care and Bright Health's astronomical growth in its first five years demonstrates it can meet the needs of today's empowered consumers. I'm so excited to be able to share that story."

"At Bright Health, we are completely rethinking health care delivery to improve the consumer experience from end-to-end," said Mike Mikan, Bright Health President and CEO. "With her decades of experience crafting dynamic, consumer-centric campaigns, Liz will be a vital asset in accelerating our growth and bringing our model to more consumers and providers across the country."

Most recently, Ross was CEO of Periscope, one of the nation's largest independent advertising agencies, which she sold to Wisconsin-based printer Quad Graphics in 2019. Prior to that, she held leadership roles at influential international agencies, including Global CMO at IPG Mediabrands, Chief Growth Officer at Publicis Groupe's Digitas and U.S. President at Tribal DDB. Her previous work includes developing and communicating concepts for UnitedHealth Care, Target, Ferrara, BASF, Cox Communications, Clorox, Pepsi-Co, Walmart and Microsoft.

Bright Health, Inc. and its affiliates operate in 43 markets and 13 states across the U.S. Boasting more than $1.2 billion in annual net revenue, the Company offers a diverse set of health plan products and everyday clinical care delivery services to consumers. In alignment with its over 30 Care Partners, Bright Health leverages its integrated technology platform to provide health benefits coverage to over 200,000 members, as well as deliver high-quality virtual and direct clinical care services to over 120,000 patients.

Bright Health, Inc. is defining the future of health care by integrating financing, care delivery and technology to create a better performing health care experience for consumers. We offer diversified products across the ACA marketplace and Medicare Advantage and we'll be adding small group and employer-based plans in 2021. By aligning with our Care Partners, we provide consumers access to personalized care teams tailored to their individual needs. We give providers the tools they need to optimize their practices and deliver value-based care to the patients they serve. Driving it all is our person-centric, intelligent technology platform which connects consumers, payers and providers with the common purpose of lowering health care costs while improving outcomes, experience and access. We are making health care right. Together. Learn more at www.brighthealthinc.com.

