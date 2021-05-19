Liz Wheeler Announces New Video Podcast, "The Liz Wheeler Show"

The Liz Wheeler Show will feature its namesake like no one has seen her before. Though her signatures are intact — unwavering traditional values, staunch conservative viewpoints, and an unshakable commitment to thorough research — Wheeler pulls back the curtain on her thought process and brings her worldview and experience to bear in this new format; a format that is clearly a tipping point in her meteoric career.

"With The Liz Wheeler Show, I get to share a more personal viewpoint, promote values that matter over relativism, and bring sanity back into a world that denies reality with a straight face," says Wheeler. "This isn't a defensive culture war anymore; it's time to play offense."

In each and every episode, an energized Wheeler will shine a floodlight on the shadows cast by the mainstream media, illuminating what they don't want you to see and elucidating their murky motives along the way. Blocked by AOC, demonetized on Facebook, and repeatedly targeted by Snopes, Wheeler is more determined than ever to expose the Left's oppressive lies and their errand boys in the media. As the courageous host of The Liz Wheeler Show, she will guide viewers through the most important stories that no one else is telling.

The Liz Wheeler Show is doing the research.

Every issue. Every controversy. Every time.

The Liz Wheeler Show is produced by Soundfront, a premium podcast creative company based in New York. Soundfront partners with top content creators to launch best-in-class video podcasts, including the likes of Verdict with Ted Cruz and Young Heretics with Spencer Klavan. Soundfront provides creative, business, production, marketing, and monetization leadership for top-tier talents, and the result is shows that shift our culture. Soundfront is a subsidiary of Abbson, a top conservative media company.

The Liz Wheeler Show will be distributed by Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Amazon Music and Audible, and any other platforms where podcasts are available. The groundbreaking show will also be available on YouTube in a full-length video format, and viewers can gain access to an extended, ad-free video version of the show, plus other bonus content, by subscribing to The Liz Wheeler Show Community on Locals.

