LIZA MINNELLI'S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED MEMOIR OPTIONED FOR TELEVISION ADAPTATION BY MAGNOLIA HILL PRODUCTIONS AND WARNER BROS. TELEVISION

The Legendary Entertainer to Collaborate on Production Alongside Michael Feinstein and Emmy® Award–Winning Producer Sam Haskell

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Hill Productions is proud to announce that it has optioned the iconic singer, actress, and performer Liza Minnelli's forthcoming memoir for television adaptation through Warner Bros. Television. The project is the result of over 15 years of deeply personal recorded conversations between Minnelli and her long-term creative partner Michael Feinstein, a Grammy and Emmy nominee, Tony Award recipient, and the world's leading authority on the Great American Songbook. The multi-platinum recording artist joins in this historically significant book about the greatest entertainment family of the 20th and now 21st centuries. Feinstein will highlight Minnelli's most important contributions to the global entertainment lexicon. The audio edition will include bonus content with never-before-released material. This memoir will be a candid review of Minnelli's life, both professionally and, more importantly, personally — with a unique, revealing focus on the impact of Substance Use Disorder (SUD) on Minnelli's life. SUD, according to the World Health Organization and United Nations, impacts hundreds of millions of lives internationally. Investigative journalists and best-selling authors Josh Getlin and Heidi Evans, who is a Pulitzer Prize winner, are collaborators on the autobiography, which is being published by Grand Central Publishing.

Photo of Ms. Minnelli and Mr. Feinstein courtesy of Jon Carrasco

Liza's life story will be produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Magnolia Hill was founded by Liza's former William Morris agent and award-winning producer Sam Haskell.

Minnelli, who has captivated audiences for decades with her unforgettable performances in films such as Cabaret and Arthur, is excited to share her remarkable and mostly untold story of her life and career through the lens of the upcoming adaptation. The memoir, which will explore her journey as an artist, her triumphs and struggles, and her unique perspective on Hollywood history, is one of the most anticipated Hollywood stories ever told. Liza Minnelli stands alone as one of the most iconic and enduring figures in entertainment history, and her eagerly anticipated memoir promises to capture her vibrant and irreverent voice. From her childhood in the spotlight as the daughter of iconic actress and performer Judy Garland and legendary film director Vincente Minnelli to her breakout successes in Cabaret and Liza with a Z, and through her turbulent marriages, tragic miscarriages and hidden struggles with Substance Use Disorder, the memoir and project offer an intimate look at the star we cherish. It reveals the raw and triumphant experiences that have solidified her status as one of the most compelling performers ever in entertainment history.

"I am beyond excited to work with Sam Haskell of Magnolia Hill Productions and Warner Bros. Television on bringing my story to life in this special way," Minnelli said. "Sam has been a dear friend and an invaluable part of my professional life, and I couldn't think of a more fitting collaborator for this incredibly personal project. I can't wait to share my story with the world. I would not trust this story with anyone besides Sam. My belief was always 'Tell it when I'm gone!' SUD isn't about willpower or strength. It is about the wiring of our brains…it is about how genetics impact our lives and the lives of those we love…and it is now time to remove shame and stigma. I'm grateful to experience longevity by working on recovery every day of my life."

Sam Haskell, known for his visionary work as a talent agent and entertainment producer, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. "Liza's story is one of the most extraordinary, inspiring, and unforgettable in entertainment history," said Haskell. "It is an honor to have the opportunity to bring her incredible life to the screen, and I am thrilled to continue our long-standing friendship through this collaboration."

About Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli, one of the most legendary and versatile performers in the history of entertainment, is a proud recipient of the prestigious EGOT—the rare and coveted distinction of receiving an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. Known for her unforgettable roles in Cabaret, New York, New York, and Arthur, as well as her indelible contributions to stage, screen, and television, Liza has earned her place as a cultural icon. With a career spanning more than six decades, she has captivated audiences worldwide with her remarkable talent, resilience, and unparalleled artistry, leaving an indelible mark on film, theater, and music.

About Sam Haskell and Magnolia Hill Productions

Sam Haskell, former Executive Vice President and Worldwide Head of Television for the venerable William Morris Agency, named by TV Week as one of the 25 Most Innovative and Influential People in Television over the last quarter century, founded Magnolia Hill Productions to bring innovative storytelling to life, with a focus on projects that celebrate compelling, real-life stories and transformative moments in entertainment history. Magnolia Hill has garnered 6 Emmy nominations, 2 Emmys, 3 Family Film Awards, and 6 coveted Christopher Awards, plus many others, including Movieguide, GLAAD, and Gracie Awards.

