LIZHI INC. Enters Into Partnership With Automotive Intelligence Technology Company ECARX

GUANGZHOU, China, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announces it has entered into a partnership agreement with ECARX, a leading automotive intelligence technology company, to integrate LIZHI's in-car audio product into ECARX's intelligent connected platform.

The partnership underlines LIZHI's dedication to exploring the potential of online audio products and services through continuous innovation. Leveraging its advanced AI technologies and extensive podcast content offerings, LIZHI aims to enrich the users' in-car intelligent connected experiences and reach a broader user base. According to company website of ECARX, ECARX's intelligent connected system currently has surpassed 2.4 million users, and the number is continuously increasing. Through ECARX's intelligent connected platform, LIZHI's in-car audio product is expected to be launched on multiple vehicle models equipped with ECARX's intelligent cockpits.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, "We're pleased to partner with ECARX to further unleash the advantages of audio in various use scenarios. With its rich and personalized content offerings backed by advanced AI-empowered recommendation and distribution system, LIZHI aims to enhance ECARX users' in-car audio experiences while reaching a broader user base via ECARX's platform, which may enable LIZHI to explore different in-car audio scenarios. We look forward to this collaboration and hope to bring enhanced experiences to our users."

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices. Since the launch of its Lizhi app in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio social products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

