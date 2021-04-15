LIZHI Joins Pilot Enterprise Cooperation Alliance of Online Audiovisual Industry in Guangdong Province

GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, announced today that it has become a member of the Pilot Enterprise Cooperation Alliance of Online Audiovisual Industry in Guangdong Province ("Cooperation Alliance" or the "Alliance").

The Cooperation Alliance is an industrial collaboration platform jointly established by the Online Audiovisual New Media Association in Guangdong Province and the first 10 enterprises participating in the "5G + Smart Audiovisual" online audiovisual industry pilot program in Guangdong Province, including LIZHI.

According to the Cooperation Alliance, it will focus on boutique production, product format innovation, service and business model innovation, network upgrading and integrative development, as well as the promotion and application of key and core technologies to foster complementary advantages and joint coordination activities among pilot enterprises. These come together to encourage the overall development of a high-quality and innovative online audiovisual industry. Additionally, the Alliance will also facilitate members' interactions and communication on intelligent moderation and blockchain applications, allowing members to seek collaborative opportunities and generate mutually beneficial development.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, "We are honored to join the nine other pilot enterprises of the online audiovisual industry in Guangdong to initiate and establish the Cooperation Alliance. Looking ahead, we hope to continue playing a meaningful role as one of the pilot enterprises that strengthen communication for shared experiences and simultaneously contribute to the development of Guangdong's online audiovisual industry, especially when it comes to the continued growth of the online audio industry."

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. (the "Company" or "LIZHI") has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking product offering, including Tiya App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

LIZHI INC.

IR Department

Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265

E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE LIZHI INC.

Related Links

http://ir.lizhi.fm/

