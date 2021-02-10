LIZHI Launches Special Podcast Campaigns With KOLs to Celebrate Chinese New Year

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, launches special podcast campaigns during the Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, in collaboration with exclusive podcast creators from LIZHI Podcast (also named LIZHI BOKE in Chinese).

LIZHI Podcast is a vertical podcast platform that engages users with high-quality curated podcast content. In collaboration with its exclusive podcast creators, LIZHI Podcast has launched a series of exclusive podcasts in various categories including science, psychology, and aesthetics, etc. To promote LIZHI Podcast and celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, LIZHI launches special marketing campaigns including various promotion activities for a limited period of time to promote the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year and to enhance the interaction between the audience and the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the audio community. KOLs invited to participate in the campaigns include LIZHI Podcast's exclusive podcast creators, such as Guan Yadi, a movie commentator, Gudabaihua, a popular talk show translator, and Gao Qingyi, an AI scholar, etc.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, "The Spring Festival is a very anticipated holiday for Chinese people. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 this year, many people cannot return to their hometowns to celebrate the Chinese New Year. LIZHI launches a special Chinese New Year program in collaboration with KOLs in various fields, hoping to connect LIZHI users with voice and help LIZHI users express their emotions through voice. For overseas users, we also hope to connect more people through our overseas product Tiya, an audio-based social app, and meet their needs to interact and entertain."

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices.

Since the launch of its LIZHI App in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio social products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio.

LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.

SOURCE LIZHI INC.

