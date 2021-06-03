LIZHI to Provide In-Car Audio Entertainment for Li Auto Vehicles

GUANGZHOU, China, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, has been collaborating with Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) to integrate LIZHI Podcast (LIZHI BOKE in Chinese) in Li Auto vehicles. LIZHI Podcast will be available in Li Auto vehicles' in-car system in the third quarter of this year.

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) is an innovator in China's new energy automobile market. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, "We are very happy to partner with Li Auto to integrate LIZHI's vertical podcast product, LIZHI Podcast, in Li Auto vehicles. On top of providing access to LIZHI's existing extensive and diverse library of audio content, LIZHI Podcast has also invited many industry leaders to create original podcast content. Through technological expertise from LIZHI and Li Auto, we hope to bring the high-quality content of LIZHI Podcasts to a wider audience and continue to enhance the car audio experience for our users."

"I think that the growth of the smart car industry and Internet of Vehicles (IoV) provides a great potential for development in online audio, especially for the podcast industry. In the future, we hope to explore more opportunities to cooperate with Li Auto and other leading auto companies, continuously optimize the user experience for in-car audio products, and provide more users with high-quality listening and interactive experiences by giving them access to innovative functions such as livestream podcasts," said Mr. Lai.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. (the "Company" or "LIZHI") has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking product offering, including TIYA App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

LIZHI INC.

IR Department

Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265

E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE LIZHI INC.

Related Links

http://ir.lizhi.fm/

