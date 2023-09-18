LJUNGSTRÖM continues to support the growth of offshore wind on America's East Coast

WELLSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LJUNGSTRӦM has signed a contract with Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. to provide specialized structural steelwork for another offshore wind project. Ocean Wind I, New Jersey's first offshore wind project developed by U.S. offshore wind leader Ørsted, will be located 15 miles off the coast of Southern New Jersey. The project will generate 1,100 MW of energy, which is enough to power more than 500,000 homes and is expected to begin commercial operations in 2025.

"We are thrilled to support our valuable partner, Riggs Distler, with another offshore wind farm project utilizing our strong manufacturing capabilities and highly skilled workforce", says Matt Ferris, Managing Director, LJUNGSTRӦM USA. "We are committed to support the growth of offshore wind power in North America with our experienced know-how and unique know-why. We are pleased that current orders emphasize the trust in our technology and solutions."

With this additional project LJUNGSTRÖM has structural component orders for over 2,800 MW of offshore wind capacity, and these deliveries for the Ocean Wind I project will be made to Ørsted's offshore wind advanced foundation component center at Tradepoint Atlantic in Maryland, where Riggs Distler will employ more than 125 skilled tradesmen and women from local labor unions to assemble the components.

LJUNGSTRÖM is making a name for itself as the first U.S. based supplier of secondary structural steel components for the U.S. offshore wind industry. Being one of the essential suppliers to Sunrise Wind, Revolution Wind, South Fork Wind, and now Ocean Wind I, LJUNGSTRÖM proves its leadership in high quality fabrication, assembly, coating and shipping components that are essential to the wind turbine foundations. Dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and service, the company continues to further expand its workforce and manufacturing capabilities at its facility in Wellsville, New York.

LJUNGSTRÖM, a division of ARVOS Group, is a global leader providing innovative solutions to a diversified range of industries, with a focus on environmentally beneficial technologies to enable more efficient and cleaner operations. With a century of history in Wellsville, New York, LJUNGSTRÖM has a proven track record of expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and field services.

