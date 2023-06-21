LJUNGSTRÖM signs another order for New England's growing offshore wind capacity

News provided by

LJUNGSTRÖM

21 Jun, 2023, 16:08 ET

WELLSVILLE, N.Y., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LJUNGSTRӦM has signed another contract with Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. to provide specialized structural steelwork for the Revolution Wind and South Fork Wind projects.

Revolution Wind and South Fork Wind are joint venture projects between Ørsted and Eversource. The offshore wind farms will be located approximately 15 miles south of Rhode Island, and 35 miles east of Montauk Point with a combined capacity of over 800MW. The South Fork project is expected to begin commercial operations by the end of 2023 and Revolution Wind by the end of 2025.

Continue Reading

Deliveries for the Revolution and South Fork projects will be made to the Ørsted offshore wind construction hub facility at ProvPort in Rhode Island, where Riggs Distler will directly employ more than 125 skilled tradesmen and women from local labor unions to assemble the components.

"We continue to expand our ongoing relationship with Riggs Distler on these important projects and are proud to be supporting Ørsted and Eversource on their development of offshore wind projects with our innovation driven manufacturing background and expertise." said Matt Ferris, Managing Director, LJUNGSTRӦM USA. Ferris noted further that, "It is great to see how our order book for secondary steel structural components, from our Wellsville facility, now totals more than 2,800 MW of offshore wind capacity. This underscores the great confidence in our service, technology, and solutions."

The additional orders are further proof of LJUNGSTRÖM's success in constantly developing its business to provide tailor-made solutions to manufacturing and logistic challenges for large offshore wind tower platform components. LJUNGSTRÖM is the first U.S. supplier with proven experience on delivering secondary steel components for U.S. offshore wind projects, and has developed new proprietary fabrication processes and tooling to support the scale and serial production requirements.

About LJUNGSTRÖM
LJUNGSTRÖM, a division of the ARVOS Group, is a global leader providing innovative solutions to a diversified range of industries, with a focus on environmentally beneficial technologies to enable more efficient and cleaner operations. With a century of history in Wellsville, NY, LJUNGSTRÖM has a proven track record of expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and field services.

Related links:
https://www.ljungstrom.com

SOURCE LJUNGSTRÖM

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.