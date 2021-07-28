LK Bennett Launches Rental

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LK Bennett announced the launch of LK Borrowed , the first unlimited subscription clothing rental service exclusively for women. Powered by CaaStle , LK Borrowed allows customers in the UK to rent some of the brand's most popular pieces from their RTW collections.

For a flat £79 month fee, members receive 2 items in their first box and can make unlimited exchanges with free shipping both ways and complimentary eco-friendly laundering. With unbundled returns, the customer can return garments 1 or 2 at a time, creating the ultimate wardrobe from hundreds of LK Bennett styles for every occasion. Found the perfect LKB item? Click 'Buy Item' and purchase it for up to 50% off the retail price every time.

"We are thrilled to partner with CaaStle to bring a new, more sustainable way of shopping to customers," said Darren Top, CEO at LK Bennett. "We believe this exciting rental offering will attract a new customer base to LKB as it will allow customers to have an endless stream of beautiful quality products to wear, whilst limiting the environmental impact of fashion, through a rotating wardrobe. Further, by offering rental to our customers, we are providing the option to wear fantastic premium clothing at a more affordable price."

Designed in-house by their London-based team taking inspiration from vintage archive prints, LK Bennett RTW pieces are beautifully crafted in some of the best factories across Europe and Asia. New styles will be launched weekly on LK Borrowed and members can browse the collections and add styles they wish to try to their virtual wardrobe. In addition to the monthly membership, customers can use the Dart feature which allows them to customize their next shipment and also speed up processing time in between shipments, all for a fee of £9 per box.

"Rental subscription services offer a powerful value proposition for both the consumer and retailer as it enables current customers unlimited access to experience the brand in a compelling new way, while also attracting new digitally native customers," said Christine Hunsicker, founder and CEO of CaaStle. "As the first contemporary women's brand to embrace our UK rental platform and services, LK Bennett has the opportunity to more deeply engage current consumers and broaden their customer base while creating a new, profitable revenue channel that didn't exist before."

LK Bennett partnered with CaaStle, the leading B2B rental technology platform in the U.S., who is now expanding internationally offering subscription rental services in the UK. CaaStle will operate the rental service in a fully managed way including all proprietary technology and logistics while ACS Clothing Ltd , the top sustainable garment solutions provider in the UK will handle all cleaning and fulfilment operations for CaaStle's international platform at ACS's state-of-the-art facility in Glasgow.

To learn more about LK Borrowed or to sign-up for a free 30-day trial membership, visit www.lkborrowed.com .

About LK Bennett:

Founded in Wimbledon in 1990, LK Bennett is a British accessible luxury brand defined by its cultural heritage. Their unique selection of clothing, shoes and accessories are all designed by their London-based head office team, with a distinctive handwriting of striking colours, unique prints and flattering fits and are beautifully crafted in the best factories in Europe and the Far East in a quality that is designed to be treasured.

About CaaStle:

CaaStle is an innovative B2B technology and services company that enables apparel retailers and brands to offer their own subscription rental experience directly to customers. CaaStle pioneered the subscription rental model in 2012 with its owned and operated brand Gwynnie Bee and now makes its proprietary technology, reverse logistics systems and infrastructure available as an end-to-end solution, known as CaaS ("Clothing as a Service"). The company's white-label approach has created a new economy for retail— allowing brands to fully own the relationship with their customers, while CaaStle manages all operations and logistics on their behalf. Named one of Fast Company's 2020 Most Innovative Companies, CaaStle is proving that subscription rental is an essential and lucrative component of a brand's strategy for success. For more information, visit CaaStle.com.

