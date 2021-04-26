LKC Technologies Announces Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Approval for the UTAS™ System

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LKC Technologies is pleased to announce that the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) has granted approval of the UTAS® device , making this a significant advancement in the preservation and enhancement of sight for patients in Brazil. LKC is collaborating with Oculus Brasil to provide physicians with broader access to LKC's UTAS System and RETeval devices. Both are in extensive use around the world at leading clinics and physician offices. UTAS has been cited in well over 600 publications.

Current UTAS Systems have been developed with the expertise and growing knowledge of over 45 years of experience. The first UTAS generation was introduced in 1976, and LKC's objective ever since has been to continually deliver a system that goes beyond limits resulting in an exceptionally robust and user-friendly device. There are current publications using UTAS systems installed over 25 years ago, which speaks to LKC's quality and dedication. As Enrico Nitschke, Managing Partner and CEO of OCULUS Brazil, put it:

"We are excited that we now have the chance to provide a high-quality ERG device to the Brazilian population's ocular health. In conjunction with the RETeval® ERG both practitioners, researchers but also patient benefit from the flexible and comprehensive electrophysiologic testing for more accurate diagnosis of complex eye diseases."

The UTAS System provides fully ISCEV compliant flash & pattern ERG, flash & pattern VEP, and EOG capabilities. Both multifocal ERG/VEP and dark adaptometry are available as optional upgrades. All protocols are fully customizable to meet your clinical and research needs. UTAS provides a comprehensive system with an easy-to-use user interface that produces reliable results, while still being comfortable for the patient.

With 45 years in the industry, LKC is transforming the accessibility of electroretinography testing in any office or clinic setting. From the full function UTAS system to its remarkable handheld RETeval® device, LKC is committed to aid in the preservation and treatment of sight throughout the world.

For more information on the UTAS Systems, RETeval® device or Sensor Strips, contact LKC at [email protected] or visit www.LKC.com for more details.

