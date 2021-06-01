LKLSG Ranked in 2021 Chambers & Partners USA Edition for General Litigation

MIAMI, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based law firm Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman has been recognized as a leading Florida litigation firm by Chambers & Partners USA. Additionally, LKLSG Managing Partner Jeffrey C. Schneider and Partner Jason Kellogg received individual rankings in the General Commercial Litigation category.

Chambers USA ranked LKLSG as "highly regarded" for Florida; General Commercial Litigation category. Clients described LKLSG attorneys as being "zealous advocates for clients;" "a pleasure to work with;" and "responsive, professional and provides excellent legal services."

Chambers described LKLSG as offering an impressive depth of expertise spanning commercial litigation, bankruptcy and receivership matters. It highlighted the firm's work as receivers in receivers in cases of alleged frauds and Ponzi schemes. It said the "team's greatest strength is their ability to analyze, distill and set forth complex issues in a simple, understandable way for clients and judges alike."

"Being recognized as one of Florida's most highly regarded litigation firms by Chambers & Partners USA is a tremendous honor for our firm," said Jeff Schneider, LKLSG's Managing Partner. "This ranking isn't just about the work of one or two attorneys at the firm. It is about the collaborative role our passionate team of professionals play at our firm. The honor is a recognition of how our firm's creative and innovative mindset assists clients in solving complex business and financial issues."

Chambers & Partners USA ranks the work of the leading law firms in the United States and their attorneys in a variety of practice areas. Individual lawyers are ranked in their practice-area(s) on the basis of their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness and their client-service. Law firms are ranked on the quality work of their lawyers, as well as the effectiveness and capability of its entire team, including its strength and depth. Both client input and Chambers' own research are considered for ranking placement in the Chambers Guide.

The recognition by Chambers & Partners USA follows other notable accolades received by LKLSG and its attorneys. LKLSG was named the Litigation Department of the Year in Florida for 2020 by ALM's Daily Business Review. The publication has also honored LKLSG's attorneys as Most Effective Lawyers, Distinguished Leaders and Best Mentors. The firm has been recognized by Best Lawyers®, The Best Lawyers In America®, "Top Lawyers in South Florida" by the South Florida Legal Guide, and as Legal Elite by Florida Trend Magazine. The firm's lawyers are also listed in Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory's Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers.

For full details on LKLSG's rankings in Chambers & Partners USA 2020, please visit Chambers & Partners.

SOURCE Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman

Related Links

https://lklsg.com/

