LKQ DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds LKQ Corporation Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) during the period February 27, 2023 through July 23, 2025 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

LKQ shares suffered successive declines of 14.9%, 12.4%, 11.6%, and 17.8% as concealed problems with its $2.1 billion Uni-Select acquisition were revealed over multiple quarters. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on June 22, 2026.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Pension funds, endowments, and asset managers with fiduciary duties to beneficiaries should evaluate whether participation in the LKQ securities action is warranted. Fiduciaries who held LKQ shares during the class period may have an obligation to investigate recovery options on behalf of their beneficiaries. Key considerations include:

Institutional holders purchased LKQ shares at prices allegedly inflated by concealed customer losses at FinishMaster, which accounted for roughly 40% of Uni-Select's annual revenue

The company touted "minimal integration risk" and projected $55 million in cost synergies, later revised to $65 million, while FinishMaster was actively losing major clients

Portfolio losses compounded across multiple corrective disclosures spanning April 2024 through July 2025

Lead plaintiffs gain direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection

Serving as lead plaintiff carries no additional financial obligation beyond the time commitment involved

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The lawsuit contends that LKQ's Wholesale North America segment missed revenue targets by approximately $200 million and EBITDA margin targets by $24 million as customer attrition overwhelmed the supposed synergy benefits. The complaint further alleges that by July 2025, competitors had taken significant market share by undercutting LKQ on price, causing an additional $20 million EBITDA shortfall and a year-over-year margin decline of 11%.

Institutional investors with concentrated positions in the automotive aftermarket sector may have experienced amplified harm from these alleged misrepresentations.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Case Summary

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation helps ensure that cases are prosecuted effectively and that recoveries reflect the full scope of harm suffered by the class." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The action, filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, alleges that LKQ and certain senior executives violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making materially false and misleading statements about the acquisition and integration of Uni-Select and its subsidiary FinishMaster. The complaint asserts that management concealed that FinishMaster had been losing major customers since before the acquisition closed, while publicly characterizing the deal as a "highly synergistic opportunity" with accelerating benefits.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LKQ Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the LKQ investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased LKQ stock or securities between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the LKQ lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is June 22, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP